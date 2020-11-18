Harlem Globetrotters Celebrate GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Day With Three New Record Titles

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Globetrotters have added three new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles to their long record of accomplishments. The three new record titles bring the team's total to 24 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles, some of which are featured in the latest Guinness World Records 2021 edition.

The new record titles, broken at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Ga., and verified onsite by official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, Spencer Cammarano, include the record title for the highest throw and catch of a spinning basketball, set by Globetrotter Dragon Taylor (20 feet and 1 inch). To add to the excitement, this is Dragon's first-ever world record.

Another first-time world record holder, Too Tall Winston, broke the record title for the most bounced basketball figure-eight moves in one minute, which is 62.

In addition, Globetrotter point guard Wham Middleton earned his second record title for the farthest behind-the-back basketball shot (45 feet and 6 inches).

Since the inception of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS DAY in 2004, thousands of people have participated, attempting to break all kinds of records. This marks the eighth consecutive year that the Globetrotters have taken part in the global event.

"It was so exciting to watch the Harlem Globetrotters show off their skills and break three GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in celebration of GWR Day!" said Cammarano.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 94 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, and Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies

About Guinness World Records

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

