Harlem Globetrotters Name Emory Healthcare Team's Official Sports Medicine Provider

ATLANTA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters announced today that they have named Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare as their official sports medicine provider.

As part of the partnership, the team's stars and road personnel will have access to the physicians and athletic trainers at the Emory Sports Medicine Center and Emory Healthcare network. Emory Sports Medicine physicians have experience delivering focused care to athletes across all sports and currently serve as the team physicians for the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Dream.

"The Harlem Globetrotters are the world's most beloved sports team, so it's important that our stars have access to the best physical care possible," said Globetrotters President Howard Smith. "We are thrilled to partner with our Atlanta-based neighbors at Emory Healthcare and their world-class sports medicine facilities and physicians."

In addition to having access to the Emory network of doctors and trainers, the Globetrotters will also be able to utilize their sports medicine complex, which is a state-of-the-art training and sports medicine facility which was co-developed by Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Hawks.

"I've been a Globetrotters fan since childhood and could not be more pleased to help facilitate this partnership on behalf of Emory Healthcare," said Scott D. Boden, MD, Vice President for Business Innovation for Emory Healthcare.

The Globetrotters' athletic training staff will also have access to Emory's full medical services network for physicals, baseline concussion testing evaluations on-site and via telemedicine, and more.

The Globetrotters are in the midst of their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, which will see the team play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider and Tum-e Yummies, the Official Fruit Flavored Drink. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

About Emory Sports Medicine Center

Emory Sports Medicine Center, a division of Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center, comprises 14 sports medicine physicians throughout the Metro Atlanta area and is supported by athletic trainers and therapists helping to care for the most professional, elite and collegiate athletes in Georgia, including the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Legends and Atlanta Dream. In addition to caring for athletes, Emory Sports Medicine Center is a leader in research into prevention, treatment and recovery from athletic injuries. For more information, visit emoryhealthcare.org/sports

SOURCE Harlem Globetrotters