Harlem Globetrotters Names Tum-E Yummies® As The Official Juice Drink

ATLANTA, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Globetrotters and Tum-E Yummies fruit-flavored water drinks today announced a partnership that will make Tum-E Yummies the Official Juice Drink of the Harlem Globetrotters.

As part of the partnership, Tum-E Yummies will also become the presenting sponsor of the Globetrotters' popular pre-game Magic Pass, an interactive event that enables families to meet the players, get autographs and learn basketball tricks and skills. Tum-E Yummies will also become the title sponsor of the Globetrotters Experience summer theme park tour that is set to visit Cedar Fair parks across the U.S. from May through July.

The brand joins the Globetrotters family of sponsors that also includes Entenmann's Donuts®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, as well as the official charity of the Globetrotters, the American Red Cross.

"We're thrilled to partner with a brand like Tum-E Yummies and its parent, The Coca-Cola Company, which both share so many of the same values that we do," said Howard Smith, president of Harlem Globetrotters International. "Each of our brands aspires to delight people in many different situations, and we look forward to partnering with them inside, as well as outside, of the arena."

"The Harlem Globetrotters is synonymous with family fun and moments of happiness for people of all ages, which makes this a perfect partnership for Tum-e Yummies," said Erin Kelly, VP Marketing, Tum-E Yummies, Coca-Cola North America. "We're proud to be a part of their team, and we hope their fans love our whimsical new look, highlighting our fun flavors. We believe they'll fit the joyful vibe the Harlem Globetrotters inspire with their audiences."

Along with the title sponsorship of Magic Pass and the Globetrotters Experience summer theme park tour, Tum-E Yummies will also have the ability to sample product at select venues during the Globetrotters 2018 schedule, and the brand will also receive prominently visible in-game signage.

For more information on Tum-E Yummies, visit www.tumeyummies.com.

Tum-E Yummies, created in 2007, and owned by The Coca-Cola Company, is a line of fruit flavored water drinks available nationwide in convenience, grocery, mass, and drug stores. Tum-E Yummies aims to provide a refreshing and great-tasting drink with 50 calories, zero sodium and 100% daily value of Vitamins C, B6 & B12. With a bold new design, and convenient sports cap, Tum-E Yummies is available in five positively bold flavors for families on-the-go.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann's Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

