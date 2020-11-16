Harlem Globetrotters Select World Series Winner, Star NFL Quarterback And Award-Winning Actor In 2020 Player Draft

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters held their 14th annual player draft, selecting a wide array of talented prospects that includes a standout college player, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, a 2020 World Series champion, as well as a viral nun and a posthumously honored actor.

In all, the Globetrotters selected five players: one of the nation's top college dunkers in Shaun Kirk of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke; viral internet sensation Sister Margaret Ann; 2020 World Series champion Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson; and, honored posthumously, Black Panther and 42 star and former high school basketball player Chadwick Boseman.

"The Globetrotters have always chosen to draft players that are exciting and can captivate fans," said Barry Hardy, Globetrotters' head coach. "Our players need to be more than just their incredible athletic skills. This group of draftees embodies everything that it means to be a Harlem Globetrotter."

Following is a full recap of the Globetrotters' draftees:

Sister Margaret Ann , along with four other nuns at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami , went viral when they posted a video during the 2020 NBA Playoffs cheering on the Miami Heat and player Kendrick Nunn . Sister Margaret is a longtime fan of basketball, having played and coached the sport at both the high school and collegiate levels.

along with four other nuns at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in , went viral when they posted a video during the 2020 NBA Playoffs cheering on the Miami Heat and player . Sister Margaret is a longtime fan of basketball, having played and coached the sport at both the high school and collegiate levels. Mookie Betts is a two-time MLB World Series champion, four-time MLB All-Star and a professional tenpin bowler for the Professional Bowlers Association. The 5-9 Nashville native, who can also dunk a basketball, chose to pursue a career in baseball, playing for the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2018, he became the first player in MLB history to win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting title, and World Series in the same season.

Past draftees by the team have included future Globetrotters, as well as high-profile celebrities and sports figures who are excellent examples of what the Harlem Globetrotters are all about – fun, entertaining, and family-friendly basketball.

Five current Globetrotter players have arrived on the roster as draft picks: "Sweet Lou Dunbar II (2018), Money Merriweather (2017), Hawk Anderson (2013), Thunder Law (2013), and Bull Bullard (2008). Overall, 18 players who have been drafted have played for the Globetrotters.

Celebrity picks have ranged from all walks of life, from international soccer superstars (Tim Howard in 2009, Lionel Messi in 2011, and Neymar Jr. in 2016), Olympic champions (Usain Bolt in 2012, and Missy Franklin in 2016), baseball icons (Mariano Rivera in 2013, and Aaron Judge in 2017), and Hollywood stars (Kevin Hart in 2016 and two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in 2019).

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 94 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, and Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies

