Harlem Globetrotters Set To Entertain Troops Throughout Europe During Annual Military Tour

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will embark on their annual tour of U.S. overseas military bases this week entertaining troops throughout Europe, with 13 shows in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom between Nov. 8 and Nov. 23. It marks the 77th consecutive year the Globetrotters have entertained the troops.

The trip, made possible by Navy Entertainment and Armed Forces Entertainment, will consist of games on U.S. military bases in Europe for the first time since 2016. A touring group led by Bull Bullard, TNT Lister, Hawk Anderson, Bulldog Mack, Jet Rivers, coached by Handles Franklin, will tip-off the tour this week.

Highlights of previous military tours include the Globetrotters' first-ever visit to Afghanistan in November 2012, tours of Iraq in 2009 and 2006, a visit to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2005 – and games on four active-duty U.S. aircraft carriers, including a performance on the U.S.S. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf in 2006.

Last year, the Globetrotters performed on bases throughout the Middle East, and in 2017 toured bases throughout Japan, South Korea and Guam.

"It's always an honor to perform in front of members of our Armed Forces," said Bullard. "We love being able to bring them a taste of their hometown, along with some fun and entertainment, while they're away from home and keeping us safe."

In just the past 16 years, the Globetrotters have visited more than 50 U.S. military bases in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Belgium, Cuba, Djibouti, Germany, Greece, Guam, Italy, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

It all marks the start of an exciting 2019-20 campaign for the Globetrotters – their 94th – as they tip off their "Pushing The Limits" World Tour this month. The team will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

