Harlem Globetrotters Sign First-Ever Players From China And Poland As Part Of 2020 Rookie Class

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of their 94th season of entertaining fans around the globe, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters today unveiled their rookie class for the 2020 "Pushing the Limits" World Tour—a class led by the first-ever Globetrotter players from China and Poland.

Those players will join the Globetrotters for a tour that will travel to more than 250 markets throughout North America, as well 30-plus countries around the world.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters today unveiled their rookie class for the 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour—a class led by the first-ever Globetrotter players from China and Poland. (L-R: Lucky Jiang, Dazzle Kidoń)

Lucky Jiang, a 5-11 ballhandling guard from Beijing, China, is the first Chinese player ever to suit up as a Globetrotter. Jiang first saw the Globetrotters perform live in 2014, during one of the team's tours of China, and says he was so "awed" by the performance that he made sure he attended a Globetrotters game every time the team toured China from that point on. To see Lucky's unique Tai Chi basketball skills, click here.

Dazzle Kidoń, from Zubrzyca Dolna, Poland, was actually discovered by the team at one of their pre-game Magic Pass meet-and-greet events last spring during a tour stop in Poland. The 5-11 guard stopped at one of the stations to learn ball-handling tricks, and then shocked everyone by putting on a display emblematic of the world freestyle basketball champion he really was, a display that quickly went viral thanks to House of Highlights.

To see footage of the two Globetrotter rookies, click here: https://youtu.be/gayaJSL5SFI

Lucky and Dazzle join an exclusive list of just over 20 players born outside the United States in the team's 93-year history, including current star Orlando "El Gato" Melendez, a native of Puerto Rico.

"These are two exciting players who, no matter where they're from, were born to be Harlem Globetrotters," said Sweet Lou Dunbar Globetrotters head coach and director of player personnel. "Both Lucky and Dazzle are outstanding ballhandlers and great entertainers, and we're excited to be able to add them to our roster. We think our fans will be even more excited once they get a chance to see them."

The first-year players join a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Cheese Chisholm, Thunder Law, Hi-Lite Bruton, Bull Bullard, Hammer Harrison, Torch George and TNT Lister. The Globetrotters will begin their 94th year of touring on Dec. 26, when the "Pushing the Limits" World Tour officially tips off. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

