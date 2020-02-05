Harlem Globetrotters To Honor Jimmy Blacklock As "Globetrotters Legend" On February 27 In Austin

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters announced today that the team will honor current head coach and former point guard great Jimmy Blacklock as a Globetrotter Legend, the team's highest honor short of jersey retirement, at their February 27 stop in Austin, Texas, during their 2020 "Pushing the Limits" World Tour.

The event will take place in the Frank Erwin Center on the campus of the University of Texas, where Blacklock starred as a college player and earned induction into the school's Men's Hall of Honor.

Created by the Globetrotters organization in 1993, the "Legends" ring is presented to retired Globetrotters who have made a major contribution to the success and development of the Hall of Fame organization. Each honoree exemplifies the Harlem Globetrotters' humanitarian contributions.

Blacklock will bring the total number of all-time Globetrotter Legend ring recipients to just 33.

Now in his fifth season as a full-time Globetrotters coach, Blacklock was a standout point guard and dribbler for the Globetrotters from 1974 to 1987, one of the most popular times in the team's history. He appeared on popular TV shows such as ABC's "Wide World of Sports," "The Tonight Show," "The White Shadow," "The Love Boat," "The Merv Griffin Show" and "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island."

He played in over 2,500 games for the Ambassadors of Goodwill™, visiting 62 countries in his playing career. Blacklock was also a player/coach for the Globetrotters for one season in 1997.

Blacklock joined the Globetrotters after a stellar career at the University of Texas, where he was one of the first African American players ever to play at the school. He was honored as the Longhorns' Most Valuable Player his junior season after leading the team in scoring, and he was the team captain his senior year.

"Being a Globetrotter carries responsibilities that extend well beyond just performing on the court, and Jimmy has exemplified that spirit as both a player and coach," said Jeff Munn, executive vice president and general manager of the Globetrotters. "Our stars have introduced the sport of basketball to thousands of fans around the world, but just as importantly they bring smiles and goodwill to every country, and culture, they visit."

The Globetrotters tipped-off their 2020 "Pushing the Limits" World Tour on Dec. 26th, and will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as more than 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

