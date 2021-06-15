Harlem Standard Launches Two New Whiskeys

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a very successful 2020 launch (despite the pandemic), Harlem Standard has decided to bottle two new products and expand to New Jersey, distributed exclusively by Fedway, effective immediately.

Built with Harlem as its backdrop, the lifestyle brand attracts whiskey enthusiasts from all walks of life who want to be a part of something authentic, poignant, and a bit rebellious. And now, there are two new products to try!

Harlem Standard 101-Proof 7-Yr Straight American Whiskey

Aged for seven years in Speyside barrels and bottled at 101 proof, Harlem Standard's 7-Year American Straight Whiskey stands on its own. This spirit is 95% wheat, rooted in hints of vanilla and cream but seamlessly balanced by charred wood.

Harlem Standard 93-Proof Bourbon Straight Whiskey

Harlem Standard Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a proprietary high-rye, 4-grain blend. This well-rounded bourbon blends mellow spice, roasted nuts, and a vanilla bean finish.

Harlem Standard has seen tremendous growth and success in its primary year with the release of a 90-Proof Straight American Whiskey and the impossibly smooth 111-Proof Bourbon Straight Whiskey 4-Grain. Having gained popularity in the competitive city of Manhattan, Harlem Standard can also be found locally in venerable retailers like Sherry-Lehmann, Acker Wines, Harlem Vintage, and select locations in Nashville, Tampa, and now the greater New Jersey area.

Like Harlem itself, Harlem Standard is in a constant state of growth and evolution. The company anticipates launching in several locations nationwide before the end of 2021.

A portion of the proceeds from every bottle of Harlem Standard whiskey benefits the Jazz Foundation of America's COVID-19 Musicians' Emergency Fund.

For any inquiries about the brand, the products, or the launch, please contact [email protected] or visit harlemstandard.com.

