HARLEM'S FASHION ROW ANNOUNCES THE 19TH ANNUAL FASHION SHOW & STYLE AWARDS

"Peace by Piece" Celebrates Harlem's Fashion Row's Legacy Through Fashion, Creativity, and Community While Showcasing Emerging Designers and Honoring Industry Trailblazers

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR), the leading platform dedicated to celebrating and advancing designers of color, proudly announces its 19th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards, taking place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at The Glasshouse. As one of the week's most anticipated fashion events, Harlem's Fashion Row will kick off the excitement surrounding New York Fashion Week with an evening celebrating emerging talent, industry icons, and nearly two decades of impact on fashion and culture.

This year's theme, "Peace by Piece," reflects Harlem's Fashion Row's belief that enduring organizations are built through a series of intentional decisions, trusted relationships and shared commitments. The theme honors the designers, partners, team members and community who have contributed to HFR's nineteen-year legacy, while underscoring the importance of building with clarity, discipline and a long-term vision.

The evening will feature the debut of the Spring/Summer 2027 collections from three exceptional designers participating in the Runway Ahead Designer Fellowship, presented through ICON360, Harlem's Fashion Row's nonprofit organization.

Launched earlier this year by the PVH Foundation, the Runway Ahead Designer Fellowship provides emerging designers with grant funding, executive mentorship, and strategic business development support to strengthen their brands and prepare them for long-term success. Throughout the program, the designers have been mentored by PVH executives across Marketing & PR, Raw Materials & Sourcing, Merchandising, Finance, Production, and Design, gaining invaluable insight into both the creative and business sides of the fashion industry.

Featured Designers

Atelier Ndigo – Waina Chancy

Founded by stylist and costume designer Waina Chancy, Atelier Ndigo is a womenswear label celebrated for its artistic craftsmanship, sculptural silhouettes, and bold design aesthetic. Inspired by culture, architecture, and the beauty of the color indigo, the brand creates statement pieces that merge wearable art with timeless elegance.

Rey Jaiteh

Founded by Lamin "Rey" Jaiteh, Rey Jaiteh is a luxury menswear and womenswear brand rooted in Harlem, New York. Known for handcrafted garments that blend refined tailoring with bold creativity, the label reimagines modern luxury through elevated craftsmanship and distinctive storytelling.

Chuks Collins

Founded by Nigerian designer Chuks Collins, the namesake luxury fashion house seamlessly blends African heritage with contemporary global design. Renowned for sophisticated tailoring, sustainable craftsmanship, and avant-garde silhouettes, the brand creates collections that celebrate culture, individuality, and purposeful fashion.

Throughout the Runway Ahead Designer Fellowship, each designer has received funding to create and produce their Spring/Summer 2027 collections, culminating in their runway debut at Harlem's Fashion Row's Fashion Show & Style Awards. Their collections will be unveiled before an audience of fashion executives, editors, stylists, retailers, celebrities, and industry leaders, marking a pivotal milestone in each designer's career and providing unparalleled visibility during one of fashion's most influential weeks.

One of the evening's most anticipated moments will be the presentation of the Runway Ahead Prize, where one designer will be selected to receive a $100,000 grant to accelerate the growth of their brand.

The recipient will be selected by an esteemed committee of fashion and business leaders, including:

Alexandra Gardner – VP, Global Design, Calvin Klein

– VP, Global Design, Calvin Klein Brandice Daniel – Founder & CEO, ICON360 & Harlem's Fashion Row

– Founder & CEO, ICON360 & Harlem's Fashion Row June Ambrose – Celebrity Stylist & Creative Director

– Celebrity Stylist & Creative Director Mobolaji Dawodu – Fashion Director at Large, GQ

– Fashion Director at Large, Nicole Chapoteau – Fashion Director, Vanity Fair

– Fashion Director, Reena Person – EVP, Tommy Hilfiger North America

– EVP, Tommy Hilfiger North America Rohit Burman – SVP & Global Head of PVH Inclusion & Diversity, Impact and Calvin Klein Sustainability

The committee will evaluate each designer's creative vision, craftsmanship, business potential, and runway presentation before selecting the recipient of the Runway Ahead Prize.

In addition to showcasing emerging talent, Harlem's Fashion Row will honor some of the industry's most influential creatives and changemakers through its annual Style Awards, recognizing excellence across fashion, media, and culture.

This year's award categories include:

Editor of the Year

Stylist of the Year

Designer of the Year

Anne Lowe Maverick Award

Fashion Icon Award

Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH

Breakthrough Award (new for 2026)

Making its debut this year, the Breakthrough Award recognizes an emerging visionary whose creativity, innovation, and cultural influence are helping shape the future of fashion.

"'Peace by Piece' is a celebration of the people, partnerships, and purpose that have shaped Harlem's Fashion Row over the past nineteen years," said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row and ICON360. "Every milestone has been built with intention, and this year's show reflects how far we've come while looking ahead to an exciting future. Through the Runway Ahead Designer Fellowship with the PVH Foundation and the incredible support of our partners, we're continuing to invest in emerging designers, helping transform exceptional talent into thriving, sustainable businesses."

The evening will continue Harlem's Fashion Row's longstanding tradition of bringing together the fashion industry's most influential designers, executives, stylists, editors, celebrities, retailers, and cultural leaders for one of the season's most anticipated fashion events.

Pattern Beauty joins this year's Fashion Show & Style Awards as the Official Hair and Body Sponsor, while DIOR joins as the Official Makeup Sponsor, bringing their expertise in beauty and artistry to this year's celebration of fashion, creativity, and culture., bringing their artistry, innovation, and celebration of beauty backstage while helping bring each designer's creative vision to life on the runway.

As Harlem's Fashion Row enters its nineteenth year, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to create opportunities, cultivate meaningful partnerships, and amplify designers of color. "Peace by Piece" is both a celebration of HFR's legacy and a testament to its continued commitment to shaping a more inclusive and innovative future for fashion.

About Harlem's Fashion Row

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) is the leading platform dedicated to discovering, supporting, and showcasing multicultural designers while creating meaningful partnerships between brands, retailers, and the fashion industry's most influential leaders. Through its signature runway shows, educational initiatives, strategic collaborations, and nonprofit arm, ICON360, Harlem's Fashion Row continues to create opportunities that elevate diverse talent and transform the future of fashion.

SOURCE Harlem’s Fashion Row