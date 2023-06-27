Harley-Davidson Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE:HOG) today announced that Jonathan Root, SVP of Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS), has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc., effective immediately.

"Jonathan is a proven leader with extensive knowledge of our business, matched with strong financial acumen – we're excited to have him in place to lead the finance organisation at Harley-Davidson," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

In his role as SVP at HDFS, Root has overseen the global HDFS business as President of Eaglemark Savings Bank, President of Harley-Davidson Insurance, and President of all other HDFS subsidiaries. Root has been responsible for both strategy and execution of the company's motorcycle retail lending, branded credit card partnerships, commercial lending, and retail/commercial/insurance operations. Root joined HDFS in 2011 and has held multiple roles across the company including VP, Insurance.

Prior to HDFS, Root held a variety of roles at Ally Financial, Inc., GMAC Financial Services, Inc., and General Motors, Inc.

Root holds an MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy and a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance from Wayne State University.

About Harley-Davidson, Inc. 
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com

