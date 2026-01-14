HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEBUTS NEW 2026 GRAND AMERICAN TOURING, TRIKE, ADVENTURE AND CUSTOM VEHICLE OPERATION™ MOTORCYCLES

New Enthusiast Collection - Liberty Edition Models Celebrate 250th Anniversary of USA

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson today revealed on H-D.com 13 new models joining its 2026 motorcycle portfolio and debuted the "Model Year 2026 Reveal - Chapter Two – January 14th" new-product launch video on its YouTube channel.

The new 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Limited, announced today, along with the Road Glide® Limited motorcycle offer a dramatic evolution of the Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring platform for the 2026 model year. The 2026 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle line-up includes a collection of limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) motorcycles, which includes five models offering super-premium paint and performance features. These exciting motorcycles will be available soon at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships globally.

New models announced today include the Street Glide® Limited and Road Glide® Limited motorcycles offering a dramatic evolution of the Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring platform. The new Street Glide® 3 Limited and Road Glide® 3 models elevate to a new level the style, performance and comfort of three-wheel motorcycling. The versatile Pan America® 1250 Limited is a new expedition-ready Adventure Touring motorcycle. Three Enthusiast Collection - Liberty Edition models celebrate with exclusive paint and graphics the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. To complete the 2026 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle line-up the collection of limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) motorcycles includes five models offering super-premium paint and performance features. These exciting motorcycles will be available soon at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships globally.

The 2026 Harley-Davidson models announced today are:

NEW Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited: These deluxe Grand American Touring motorcycles are optimized for customers who prioritize luxury, performance and long-haul comfort for both rider and passenger. The new Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited models boast all the latest Grand American Touring design and technical improvements plus the enhanced performance of a new Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 117 powertrain, a restyled Grand Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, high-performance Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® audio, Harley-Davidson® Skyline™ OS featuring embedded navigation presented on a touchscreen display, and host of new comfort and convenience features.





These deluxe Grand American Touring motorcycles are optimized for customers who prioritize luxury, performance and long-haul comfort for both rider and passenger. The new Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited models boast all the latest Grand American Touring design and technical improvements plus the enhanced performance of a new Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 117 powertrain, a restyled Grand Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, high-performance Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® audio, Harley-Davidson® Skyline™ OS featuring embedded navigation presented on a touchscreen display, and host of new comfort and convenience features. NEW Street Glide 3 Limited and Road Glide 3: A second-generation Harley-Davidson® Trike design introduces all-new rear suspension for significantly improved rider and passenger comfort and the invigorating performance of a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 VVT engine. Both models deliver convenience, technology and styling features that align with premium Harley-Davidson® two-wheel Grand American Touring motorcycles.





A second-generation Harley-Davidson® Trike design introduces all-new rear suspension for significantly improved rider and passenger comfort and the invigorating performance of a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 VVT engine. Both models deliver convenience, technology and styling features that align with premium Harley-Davidson® two-wheel Grand American Touring motorcycles. NEW Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) Models: Five 2026 CVO™ motorcycles represent the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson design, technology and performance. These limited production, super-premium motorcycles feature show-stopping finishes, elevated performance and exclusive components. The 2026 CVO portfolio includes the all-new CVO™ Street Glide® ST, CVO™ Street Glide® Limited and CVO™ Street Glide® 3 Limited models and the revised CVO™ Road Glide® ST and CVO™ Street Glide® models.





Five 2026 CVO™ motorcycles represent the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson design, technology and performance. These limited production, super-premium motorcycles feature show-stopping finishes, elevated performance and exclusive components. The 2026 CVO portfolio includes the all-new CVO™ Street Glide® ST, CVO™ Street Glide® Limited and CVO™ Street Glide® 3 Limited models and the revised CVO™ Road Glide® ST and CVO™ Street Glide® models. NEW Pan America ® 1250 Limited: This new Adventure Touring (ADV) model features a full kit of the most desirable accessories, factory-installed and designed to enhance its off-pavement readiness. Special features include a rugged aluminum top case and side case luggage with a combined capacity of 7,321 cubic inches (120 liters). A Screamin' Eagle® quickshifter provides clutchless up and down shifts without risking transmission damage. A muffler guard, aluminum skid plate, and radiator guard are standard equipment for riding off pavement. The position of rear brake and shifter pedals can be adjusted to enhance control and comfort when the rider is standing. The long list of factory-installed accessories makes this model an exceptional value for the customer who might otherwise purchase these popular accessories after owning a Pan America® 1250 Special model.



All the features that have made the Pan America 1250 Special a leading choice among discerning global Adventure Touring riders are retained, including semi-active front and rear suspension, tubeless laced wheels, Daymaker® Signature Adaptive Headlamp technology, nine selectable ride modes including off-road modes and a full suite of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson. Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) automatically transitions the motorcycle between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion. The system allows the rider to mount the Pan America 1250 Limited model with ease, and to confidently put feet down to the ground at a stop. Hand guards and heated grips are standard. Display and infotainment generated by the rider's Bluetooth-equipped mobile device is presented on a 6.8-inch color TFT (thin-film-transistor) touchscreen. The Revolution® Max 1250 Powertrain is a liquid-cooled 1250cc-displacement V-Twin designed to offer flexible, engaging performance with a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power (149 HP/111 kW @ 8750 rpm; 91 ft-lb (124 Nm) @ 6750 rpm).





® This new Adventure Touring (ADV) model features a full kit of the most desirable accessories, factory-installed and designed to enhance its off-pavement readiness. Special features include a rugged aluminum top case and side case luggage with a combined capacity of 7,321 cubic inches (120 liters). A Screamin' Eagle® quickshifter provides clutchless up and down shifts without risking transmission damage. A muffler guard, aluminum skid plate, and radiator guard are standard equipment for riding off pavement. The position of rear brake and shifter pedals can be adjusted to enhance control and comfort when the rider is standing. The long list of factory-installed accessories makes this model an exceptional value for the customer who might otherwise purchase these popular accessories after owning a Pan America® 1250 Special model. All the features that have made the Pan America 1250 Special a leading choice among discerning global Adventure Touring riders are retained, including semi-active front and rear suspension, tubeless laced wheels, Daymaker® Signature Adaptive Headlamp technology, nine selectable ride modes including off-road modes and a full suite of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson. Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) automatically transitions the motorcycle between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion. The system allows the rider to mount the Pan America 1250 Limited model with ease, and to confidently put feet down to the ground at a stop. Hand guards and heated grips are standard. Display and infotainment generated by the rider's Bluetooth-equipped mobile device is presented on a 6.8-inch color TFT (thin-film-transistor) touchscreen. The Revolution® Max 1250 Powertrain is a liquid-cooled 1250cc-displacement V-Twin designed to offer flexible, engaging performance with a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power (149 HP/111 kW @ 8750 rpm; 91 ft-lb (124 Nm) @ 6750 rpm). NEW Enthusiast Collection - Liberty Edition: As the United States of America celebrates 250 years of freedom these special motorcycles honor the spirit of exploration and independence that inspired generations of travelers across this great country and the world. Three Harley-Davidson® models will be included in the Enthusiast Collection - Liberty Edition: the Street Glide®, Street Glide® 3 Limited and Heritage Classic® motorcycles. Each features a base color of Midnight Ember, a heavy metallic black that is exclusive to the Liberty Edition. Special graphics include a Liberty Edition eagle graphic on fuel tank sides with see-through #1 medallion, Liberty Edition eagle graphic on the fairing, additional graphics and Liberty Edition console and engine cover inserts. Seats feature blue seam stitching, red/white/blue striped accent stitching, an embossed center panel and embroidered Bar & Shield logo. Liberty Edition Street Glide and Heritage Classic models feature a blue-tint windshield. Mechanical features of each model are identical to the corresponding regular-production 2026 model. Enthusiast Collection motorcycles are created in very limited quantities and Liberty Edition production will be capped at about 2,500 models combined globally.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company