HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS SELECT NEW 2026 MOTORCYCLES SHIPPING SOON TO WORLDWIDE AUTHORIZED DEALERSHIPS

Additional New Harley-Davidson ® Motorcycles to Debut Jan. 14, 2026

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson today revealed select new models from its 2026 motorcycle line up on H-D.com and debuted the "Model Year 2026 Reveal - Chapter One - November 3rd" new-product launch video on its YouTube channel. These exciting motorcycles will be available soon at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships globally.

Additional 2026 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle models, including the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) collection, will be revealed as Chapter Two on January 14, 2026.

For 2026, the unmatched Harley-Davidson riding experience is more attainable than ever with the introduction of a Solo Trim Package for three popular models. Each model features a solo seat, Dark Billiard Gray paint, and cast aluminum wheels. The Solo Trim Package is available for the Heritage Classic ($19,999*), Street Bob® ($14,999*), and the Street Glide® models ($24,999*).

The additional 2026 Harley-Davidson models announced today are:

The Street Glide ® and Road Glide ® Models: From the company that created the cross-country experience, these Grand American Touring models are optimized for customers who prioritize luxury, performance and long-haul comfort.





*Available only from dealers in the United States. Prices listed are the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Prices exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, surcharges (attributable to raw materials costs in the product supply chain), added accessories, and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. Harley-Davidson reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

