HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS SELECT NEW 2026 MOTORCYCLES SHIPPING SOON TO WORLDWIDE AUTHORIZED DEALERSHIPS
News provided byHarley-Davidson Motor Company
Nov 03, 2025, 19:03 ET
Nov 03, 2025, 19:03 ET
Additional New Harley-Davidson ® Motorcycles to Debut Jan. 14, 2026
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson today revealed select new models from its 2026 motorcycle line up on H-D.com and debuted the "Model Year 2026 Reveal - Chapter One - November 3rd" new-product launch video on its YouTube channel. These exciting motorcycles will be available soon at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships globally.
Additional 2026 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle models, including the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) collection, will be revealed as Chapter Two on January 14, 2026.
For 2026, the unmatched Harley-Davidson riding experience is more attainable than ever with the introduction of a Solo Trim Package for three popular models. Each model features a solo seat, Dark Billiard Gray paint, and cast aluminum wheels. The Solo Trim Package is available for the Heritage Classic ($19,999*), Street Bob® ($14,999*), and the Street Glide® models ($24,999*).
The additional 2026 Harley-Davidson models announced today are:
*Available only from dealers in the United States. Prices listed are the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Prices exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, surcharges (attributable to raw materials costs in the product supply chain), added accessories, and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. Harley-Davidson reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.
Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.
Editors: For more information regarding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and products visit:
h-dmediakit.com
SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company
Share this article