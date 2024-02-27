Harley-Davidson Financial Services Launches Flex Financing Program

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson Financial Services is excited to announce the launch of Harley-Davidson® Flex Financing. This loan option provides an alternate way to purchase an H-D® motorcycle, that combines the benefits of attractive monthly payments, shorter terms, and greater flexibility, with the ability to return the motorcycle at the end of term, similar to a lease*. 

Harley-Davidson® Flex Financing provides customers with ultimate flexibility by providing multiple end of term options to enhance the H-D® motorcycle ownership experience, such as paying off the current bike to own it outright, trade-in1, refinance2 or return3 it to an authorized dealership at the end of term.

H-D Flex puts customers at the forefront of our products, experiences, and investments. It provides them another innovative financing option to make H-D motorcycle ownership fit their individual budget and lifestyle.

To learn more about H-D Flex Financing and new Model Year 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, visit www.H-D.com.

About Harley-Davidson, Inc. 
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

*Terms, conditions, and additional fees apply. Motorcycles may be ineligible for return due to excess wear and tear, excessive modifications, or other conditions.

1 - Subject to dealer acceptance

2 - Subject to credit approval

3 - A return fee up to $395, excess wear, mileage and other charges may apply. Some motorcycles may be ineligible for return due to excess wear and tear, excessive modifications, or other conditions.

### (HOG-OTHER) 

 

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

