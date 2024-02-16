Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

News provided by

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

16 Feb, 2024, 16:30 ET

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable March 20, 2024 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of March 4, 2024.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDEND)

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

