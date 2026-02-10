Harley-Davidson Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and 2026 Outlook

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson," "HDI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and provided its 2026 outlook.

"As we close out a challenging year for the Company, we are taking deliberate actions to stabilize the business, restore dealer confidence, and align wholesale activity with retail demand. While near-term results reflect these actions, the progress we are seeing reinforces our confidence in the reset underway and our ability to rebuild Harley-Davidson's long-term earnings and cash-flow power. With an iconic brand, a deeply loyal rider community, and a dealer network unlike any other, we believe Harley-Davidson is well positioned as we chart a clear path forward," said Artie Starrs, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

2025 Full Year Highlights and Results

Delivered diluted EPS of $2.78

Global dealer inventory levels of new motorcycles finished the year down 17% vs. end of Q4 '24

Global retail motorcycle sales of 132,535 units, down 12% from prior year

HDMC global motorcycle shipments of 124,477, down 16% from prior year

HDMC operating loss of $29 million

Returned $434 million of capital to shareholders via $347 million of discretionary share repurchases and $86 million of dividends paid

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights and Results

Delivered diluted EPS loss of $2.44

North America retail motorcycle sales of 15,847 units, up 5% vs. prior year

Global retail motorcycle sales of 25,287 units, down 1% vs. prior year

HDMC global motorcycle shipments of 13,515, down 4% vs. prior year

HDMC revenue of $379 million, down 10% vs. prior year

HDFS Transaction Highlights

HDFS closed on strategic partnership with KKR and PIMCO that we believe unlocks significant value while transforming HDFS into a capital-light, de-risked business

Contributed significantly to the reduction of HDFS debt, resulting in reduced capital requirements and improved ROE at HDFS

The HDFS transaction facilitated a dividend from HDFS to HDI of $1 billion in Q4 '25

HDFS operating income of $490 million, record-high earnings, driven by the HDFS transaction

2026 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2026, the Company expects1:

HDMC global motorcycle retail sales of 130,000 to 135,000 units

HDMC global motorcycle wholesale shipments of 130,000 to 135,000 units

HDMC operating income of a $40 million loss to a $10 million profit

HDFS operating income of $45 to $60 million

LiveWire operating loss of $70 to $80 million

Harley-Davidson, Inc. capital investments of $175 to $200 million

1 These figures may be impacted by the new strategic plan expected to be announced in May 2026

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions (except EPS) 4th quarter Full Year 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $496 $688 -28 % $4,473 $5,187 -14 % Operating Income (Loss) ($361) ($193) -87 % $387 $417 -7 % Net Income Attributable to HDI ($279) ($117) -139 % $339 $455 -26 % Diluted EPS ($2.44) ($0.93) -162 % $2.78 $3.44 -19 %

In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was down 28 percent, driven by a revenue decline of 10 percent at HDMC and a revenue decline of 59 percent at HDFS. In the fourth quarter, the consolidated operating loss was $361 million, compared to a consolidated operating loss of $193 million in the prior year period.

For the full year, consolidated revenue was down 14 percent compared to prior year. This was driven by a decrease of 13 percent at HDMC and a decrease of 16 percent at HDFS. For the full year, consolidated operating income was down 7 percent, driven by a loss at HDMC and record-high earnings at HDFS. HDFS's results were favorably impacted by the HDFS transaction. The full year operating loss at LiveWire was $75 million, which was in-line with our expectations.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) – Results

$ in millions (except units) 4th quarter Full Year 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 13.5 14.0 -4 % 124.5 148.9 -16 % Revenue $379 $420 -10 % $3,578 $4,122 -13 % Motorcycles $194 $231 -16 % $2,658 $3,137 -15 % Parts & Accessories $117 $118 -1 % $614 $652 -6 % Apparel $47 $54 -13 % $216 $237 -9 % Licensing $7 $4 61 % $21 $23 -5 % Other $14 $13 12 % $69 $73 -5 % Gross Margin -8.0 % -0.8 % -7.3 % 24.2 % 28.0 % -3.8 % Operating Income (Loss) ($260) ($214) -22 % ($29) $278 -110 % Operating Margin -68.7 % -50.8 % 17.9 % -0.8 % 6.7 % -7.5 %

In the fourth quarter, global motorcycle shipments at HDMC decreased 4 percent from a year ago. HDMC revenue was down 10 percent, due to net pricing and incentive spend and lower volumes. Gross profit came in at a loss of $30 million compared to a loss of $3 million in the prior year period, due to increased tariff costs and net pricing and incentive spend.

Operating expenses totaled $230 million, which was $19 million higher compared to prior year, primarily due to higher marketing expense. Operating loss was $260 million in the fourth quarter compared to an operating loss of $214 million in the prior year period.

For the full year, global motorcycle shipments decreased 16 percent from the prior year. HDMC revenue was down 13 percent, due primarily to lower wholesale volumes. Gross margin was lower by 3.8 points in 2025 compared to 2024, driven by incremental tariffs, negative operating leverage and lower volumes. Operating expenses were $895 million, $18 million higher than a year ago. Operating loss was $29 million for the full year 2025 compared to operating income of $278 million in the prior year.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

(excludes LiveWire units)

Motorcycles (thousands) 4th quarter Full Year 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change North America 15.9 15.1 5 % 89.1 102.0 -13 % EMEA 3.6 4.8 -24 % 21.4 24.1 -11 % Asia Pacific 5.0 5.0 -1 % 19.0 22.2 -15 % Latin America 0.8 0.8 10 % 3.0 2.9 2 % Worldwide Total 25.3 25.7 -1 % 132.5 151.2 -12 %

In the fourth quarter, global retail sales of new motorcycles were down 1 percent versus the prior year. In North America, retail sales increased by 5 percent, driven by strength in the Touring category. In EMEA, retail sales declined by 24 percent, driven by weakness across the region. The 1 percent decline in APAC was an improvement from the first half of 2025, with continued weakness in China. Latin America sales increased by 10 percent, where both Brazil and Mexico were positive.

For the full year 2025, global retail sales of new motorcycles were down 12 percent versus prior year. In North America, retail sales were down 13 percent for the full year, driven by weakness in the Touring category in the first half of the year, as customer traffic declined and affordability became more of a focus. EMEA retail sales declined by 11 percent for the full year, driven by weakness across all countries. APAC retail sales declined by 15 percent, with the most significant weakness experienced within non-core motorcycle models.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) – Results



$ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $106 $257 -59 % $869 $1,039 -16 % Operating Income ($82) $46 -277 % $490 $248 97 %

In the fourth quarter, HDFS revenue was down 59 percent from prior year, driven by lower retail and wholesale finance receivables at lower yields. The decline in retail receivables was due to the sale of loan assets as part of the HDFS transaction. On the expense side, fourth quarter interest expense increased year-over-year, due to discrete liability management costs incurred in the fourth quarter to retire debt as a result of the HDFS Transaction. In the fourth quarter, HDFS had an operating loss of $82 million.

For the full year, HDFS revenue was $869 million, down 16 percent from prior year, primarily due to lower retail and wholesale receivables. HDFS operating income was $490 million, driven by favorable provision for credit loss expense due to the HDFS transaction impacts and higher other income, partially offset by lower net interest income and higher operating expense. For the full year 2025, HDFS operating Income was $490 million, up from $248 million in full year 2024.

LiveWire - Results



$ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Electric Motorcycle Shipments (units) 381 236 61 % 653 612 7 % Revenue $11 $10 9 % $26 $26 -3 % Operating Loss ($18) ($26) 30 % ($75) ($110) 32 %

In the fourth quarter, LiveWire revenue increased 9 percent compared to the prior year, driven by higher unit sales of EV motorcycles and electric bikes in the quarter. LiveWire operating loss of $18 million, 30 percent less than a year ago, was in line with our expectations.

For the full year, LiveWire revenue decreased by 3 percent compared to the prior year. LiveWire operating loss of $75 million was 32 percent less than prior year and was in line with our expectations. For the full year, LiveWire sold 653 EV motorcycles, which compares to 612 EV motorcycles sold in 2024.

Other 2025 Harley-Davidson, Inc. Results

Generated $569 million of cash from operating activities

Effective tax rate was 28%

Paid cash dividends of $86 million

Repurchased $347 million of shares (13.1 million shares) on a discretionary basis

Cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 billion at year end

Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) Agreement

On November 5, 2025, Harley-Davidson entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase agreement (ASR) with Goldman Sachs to repurchase $200 million of shares of the Company's common stock. During FY 2025, Goldman Sachs delivered 6.3 million shares under the ASR, representing 80 percent of the payment amount divided by the Company's share price on November 5, 2025, which is included in the $347 million of shares repurchased in 2025. As of February 8, 2026 the final settlement was still outstanding. The total number of shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the ASR will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's stock, less a discount, during the repurchase period. The difference between the initially delivered shares and the total number of shares purchased will be settled no later than the second quarter of 2026.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















HDMC revenue

$ 379,195

$ 420,489

$ 3,578,308

$ 4,121,906 Gross (loss) profit

(30,467)

(3,170)

866,592

1,154,838 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

229,970

210,472

895,323

876,994 Operating (loss) income from HDMC

(260,437)

(213,642)

(28,731)

277,844

















LiveWire revenue

11,354

10,400

25,671

26,358 Gross loss

(545)

(5,608)

(4,434)

(12,514) Selling, administrative and engineering expense

17,829

20,538

70,582

97,125 Operating loss from Livewire

(18,374)

(26,146)

(75,016)

(109,639)

















HDFS revenue

105,609

256,720

869,196

1,038,538 HDFS expense

187,856

210,280

378,814

790,116 Operating (loss) income from HDFS

(82,247)

46,440

490,382

248,422

















Operating (loss) income

(361,058)

(193,348)

386,635

416,627 Other income, net

15,814

17,445

61,270

72,295 Investment income

12,112

13,300

44,270

58,964 Interest expense

(7,880)

(7,683)

(33,444)

(30,748) (Loss) income before income taxes

(341,012)

(170,286)

458,731

517,138 Income tax (benefit) provision

(58,459)

(51,857)

129,577

71,963 Net (loss) income

$ (282,553)

$ (118,429)

$ 329,154

$ 445,175 Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,252

1,538

9,584

10,182 Net (loss) income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc.

$ (279,301)

$ (116,891)

$ 338,738

$ 455,357

















(Net loss) earnings per share:















Basic

$ (2.44)

$ (0.93)

$ 2.82

$ 3.46 Diluted

$ (2.44)

$ (0.93)

$ 2.78

$ 3.44

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

114,311

126,264

120,073

131,447 Diluted

114,311

126,264

121,257

132,288

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.18

$ 0.1725

$ 0.72

$ 0.69



LiveWire results presented in the Company's financial statements represent the LiveWire reportable segment as determined in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 280 Segment Reporting which may differ from LiveWire Group, Inc. results.



Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





























(Unaudited)















December 31,

December 31,











2025

2024 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 3,091,744

$ 1,589,608 Accounts receivable, net









225,760

234,315 Finance receivables held for sale, net









264,238

- Finance receivables held for investment, net









981,926

2,031,496 Inventories, net









730,898

745,793 Restricted cash









-

135,661 Other current assets









292,383

259,764











5,586,949

4,996,637

















Finance receivables held for investment, net









719,060

5,256,798 Other long-term assets









1,738,806

1,628,144











$ 8,044,815

$ 11,881,579

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$ 1,061,194

$ 892,678 Short-term deposits, net









280,095

173,099 Short-term debt









497,776

640,204 Current portion of long-term debt, net









819,629

1,851,513











2,658,694

3,557,494

















Long-term debt, net









1,649,612

4,468,665 Other long-term liabilities









579,659

696,920

















Shareholders' equity









3,156,850

3,158,500











$ 8,044,815

$ 11,881,579





















Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)













(Unaudited)















Twelve months ended











December 31,

December 31,











2025

2024

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 568,922

$ 1,063,833

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(153,679)

(196,563) Finance receivables held for investment, net









96,624

(198,939) Proceeds from sales of finance receivables initially held for investment





3,685,613

- Proceeds from sale of securitization beneficial interests, net









125,369

- Collection from retained securitization beneficial interests









23,722

- Other investing activities









1,126

12,172 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities









3,778,775

(383,330)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









647,088

495,856 Repayments of medium-term notes









(1,815,368)

(660,780) Proceeds from term loan









448,013

- Repayment of term loan









(450,000)

- Repayment of senior unsecured notes









(450,000)

- Proceeds from securitization debt









497,790

1,145,211 Repayments of securitization debt









(781,141)

(1,078,248) Net decrease in unsecured commercial paper









(141,600)

(237,340) Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









155,000

469,986 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(671,526)

(258,077) Net (decrease) increase in deposits









(14,711)

102,119 Dividends paid









(86,388)

(91,224) Repurchase of common stock









(353,270)

(459,829) Capital contribution from third parties









46,600

- Share repurchase not yet settled









(40,000)

- Other financing activities









(787)

11 Net cash used by financing activities









(3,010,300)

(572,315)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





13,493

(16,145)

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ 1,350,890

$ 92,043

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 1,740,854

$ 1,648,811 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









1,350,890

92,043 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 3,091,744

$ 1,740,854

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated

balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 3,091,744

$ 1,589,608 Restricted cash









-

135,661 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









-

15,585 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 3,091,744

$ 1,740,854





















HDMC Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 HDMC REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles

$ 193,882

$ 231,470

$ 2,657,675

$ 3,137,331 Parts and accessories

116,513

117,605

614,072

651,964 Apparel

47,169

54,078

215,783

237,270 Licensing

7,124

4,436

21,672

22,748 Other

14,507

12,900

69,106

72,593



$ 379,195

$ 420,489

$ 3,578,308

$ 4,121,906

















HDMC U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

5,719

4,314

77,982

94,075

















HDMC WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)

5,459

5,563

69,252

85,757 Cruiser

5,651

6,524

41,172

46,235 Sport and Lightweight

1,714

1,508

9,638

12,335 Adventure Touring

691

415

4,415

4,535



13,515

14,010

124,477

148,862 (a) Includes Trike

































LiveWire Motorcycle Shipments

381

236

653

612



































HDMC Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from 2024 to 2025 were as follows (in millions):





















Three months ended





Twelve months ended



2024 gross (loss) profit

$ (3)





$ 1,155



Volume

-





(189)



Price and sales incentives

(31)





4



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging

4





21



Shipment mix

2





24



Raw material prices

(4)





2



Manufacturing and other costs

2





(150)







(27)





(288)



2025 gross (loss) profit

$ (30)





$ 867

























HDFS Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Balance, beginning of period

$ (12,901)

$ 399,912

$ 401,183

$ 381,966 Provision for credit losses

7,035

72,208

(191,392)

247,225 Charge-offs, net of recoveries

8,101

(70,937)

(132,009)

(228,008) Sale of Residual Interest in Securitizations

-

-

(75,547)

- Balance, end of period

$ 2,235

$ 401,183

$ 2,235

$ 401,183





















Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















United States

15,008

14,220

82,698

94,930 Canada

839

907

6,434

7,093 Total North America

15,847

15,127

89,132

102,023 EMEA

3,625

4,749

21,454

24,082 Asia Pacific

4,979

5,025

18,975

22,213 Latin America

836

759

2,974

2,911 Total worldwide retail sales

25,287

25,660

132,535

151,229



(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

