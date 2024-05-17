Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

News provided by

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

May 17, 2024, 16:30 ET

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable June 21, 2024 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 5, 2024.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDEND)

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Also from this source

Harley-Davidson Delivers First Quarter Financial Results

Harley-Davidson Delivers First Quarter Financial Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson," "HDI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today reported first quarter 2024 results. "Harley-Davidson delivered...
Harley-Davidson Reaches Agreement To Ratify Contract With All Unions At Its Wisconsin Operations

Harley-Davidson Reaches Agreement To Ratify Contract With All Unions At Its Wisconsin Operations

Harley-Davidson is pleased to announce that the Company has ratified new collective bargaining agreements with the three Unions representing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics