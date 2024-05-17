Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable June 21, 2024 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 5, 2024.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDEND)

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.