Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1875 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable March 17, 2026 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of March 2, 2026.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

