Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Present at Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) announced today that it will present at Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. President and Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs and Head of Investor Relations Shawn Collins will present in one-on-one and group sessions and answer questions about the Company.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

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SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.