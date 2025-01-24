HARLEY-DAVIDSON INTRODUCES NEW STREET GLIDE® ULTRA, PAN AMERICA® 1250 ST AND SIX REFRESHED CRUISER MODELS FOR 2025 MOTORCYCLE LINE-UP

Refreshed Sportster® S Model and Four Limited-Edition Custom Vehicle Operation™ Models Offered For 2025

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) today revealed all-new and refreshed motorcycles for its 2025 model line-up. New to this diverse line of bikes are the Street Glide® Ultra, a fully equipped long-haul touring model, and the pavement-ready Pan America® 1250 ST adventure sport motorcycle. The 2025 Harley-Davidson® Cruiser motorcycle collection includes six models with significantly revised performance and technology features. The powerful Sportster® S model is updated with revised suspension for enhanced comfort. The collection of limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) motorcycles includes four models and completes the most-desirable portfolio of motorcycles ever offered by Harley-Davidson.

These new Harley-Davidson® models complete the collection of 2025 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring, Cruiser, Sport, Adventure Touring and Trike motorcycles, all presented on H-D.com and available now at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships globally.

NEW 2025 Cruiser Models

The reinvigorated 2025 Cruiser collection includes six very distinctive motorcycles, each infused with new technology, elevated performance and refreshed styling. Each Cruiser model features a new Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain and technology advancements and utilizes the Harley-Davidson® Softail® chassis with hidden mono shock rear suspension. The 2025 Cruiser line includes the following models, each representing a specific stylistic personality, from nostalgic to high performance to boldly custom: Low Rider® S, Low Rider® ST, Breakout®, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy® and Street Bob®.

NEW 2025 Street Glide® Ultra Model

The highway is calling. The new Street Glide® Ultra model elevates the long-distance touring experience. This new model combines the comfort, technology, performance and design elements introduced on the 2024 Street Glide with new features intended to support two-up, long-haul travel for riders seeking freedom and adventure. This is the most capable regular-production Grand American Touring motorcycle offered by Harley-Davidson.

NEW 2025 Pan America® 1250 ST Model

The new Pan America® 1250 ST model is a dynamic adventure sport motorcycle that can be a practical daily ride, an exciting back-road apex chaser, and a capable weekend touring mount. Designed to appeal to riders ready to exchange a sport bike or streetfighter for an agile bike with more comfort and longer distance capability, the Pan America 1250 ST model offers a commanding and comfortable upright rider position, the flexible power delivery of the liquid-cooled Revolution® Max 1250 engine, a 17" front wheel, and premium suspension and braking components.

NEW Sportster® S Model

Underpinned by newly revised suspension, the Harley-Davidson® Sportster® S model is designed to deliver an extraordinary riding experience rooted in the thrill of unleashing on-demand torque for an exhilarating blast of thrust and adrenaline. Its light weight, technology features and bold design appeal to experienced riders, new riders and those ready to step away from the crowd on a motorcycle that discards traditional styling tropes. Newly revised front and rear suspension offers a 60 percent increase in rear wheel travel without impacting seat height to improve rider comfort on some pavement conditions. Both front and rear suspension are fully adjustable for compression/rebound damping and preload.

NEW 2025 Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operation™ Models

For its 26th annual installment, Harley-Davidson® CVO™ models offer discerning riders four super-premium, limited production motorcycle models. Each makes a bold statement of power and prestige and represents the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson style and design with new finish and design details for 2025.

CVO ™ Street Glide ® and CVO ™ Road Glide ® models elevate design, technology and performance to meet the expectations of the most demanding and discerning bagger rider.

and models elevate design, technology and performance to meet the expectations of the most demanding and discerning bagger rider. CVO ™ Road Glide® ST model, inspired by the Screamin' Eagle® Factory Team Road Glide® bikes competing for the MotoAmerica® Mission Foods King of the Baggers championship, combines an exclusive Milwaukee-Eight® 121 H.O. engine with a host of high-performance components with attention to custom detail to create a bagger that's quick, fast and sophisticated.

model, inspired by the Screamin' Eagle® Factory Team Road Glide® bikes competing for the MotoAmerica® Mission Foods King of the Baggers championship, combines an exclusive Milwaukee-Eight® 121 H.O. engine with a host of high-performance components with attention to custom detail to create a bagger that's quick, fast and sophisticated. CVO™ Pan America® model, the program's adventure touring (ADV) motorcycle, is outfitted with a host of rugged Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor accessories designed to enhance the journey. The CVO™ Pan America® model is capable of seeking adventure where any paved and unpaved route leads its rider.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company