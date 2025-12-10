HarmonEyes Completes Acquisition of iFocus Health, Bringing AI-Powered Clarity to ADHD Treatment

Acquisition adds eye-tracking-based ADHD medication management tool to HarmonEyes' growing human performance platform

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmonEyes, the AI-driven eye-tracking software innovator, today announced the successful acquisition of iFocus Health, a clinically validated ADHD treatment monitoring solution that tracks eye movement to objectively assess patient response to medication.

The iFocus platform addresses a longstanding challenge in ADHD care: the lack of reliable, real-time biomarkers to determine how well a treatment works. Traditionally, medication adjustments have relied on subjective self-reports, behavioral checklists, and provider observation — methods that leave patients and families guessing. iFocus shifted the paradigm by tracking subtle changes in eye movement during everyday activities like reading, providing clinicians with objective, actionable data. The result is a more personalized and precise approach to care that makes ADHD treatment less about trial and error and more about measurable progress.

"ADHD isn't just about distraction; it's about underperformance in a world that demands focus. But until now, we've lacked tools that effectively measure treatment efficacy in real time," said Adi Diner, CEO and co-founder of iFocus Health. "Under HarmonEyes, we're combining our missions with a powerful technology engine that can scale this capability to millions more people. It's a major step forward for ADHD care."

Now rebranded as HarmonEyes Focus, the acquired technology has become a key part of HarmonEyes' larger mission to turn eye movement into a window into human performance. HarmonEyes' AI models deliver real-time insights into how people think, feel, and function. iFocus adds a critical new layer by enabling the measurement and improvement of how individuals respond to ADHD treatment. Whether in healthcare, education, or everyday life, the goal remains the same: to better understand the brain in motion and help people perform at their best.

According to the CDC, 6 million children and 16 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with ADHD. Yet most medication management relies on patient self-reporting or generic behavior checklists. The tools for assessing and measuring treatment efficacy haven't evolved in decades.

HarmonEyes Focus changes that. It offers clinicians a data-driven, real-time view of how well medication works, helping fine-tune dosages, timing, and treatment type, with less guesswork and more confidence. It's an approach that mirrors HarmonEyes' existing work with real-time cognitive state detection across industries.

"This acquisition reflects a core part of our strategy to build the world's first foundational model for eye-tracking to understand the human state," said Adam Gross, CEO and co-founder of HarmonEyes. "iFocus brings a proven and relevant use case that fits perfectly within our broader vision. By combining their objective approach to measure the effectiveness of ADHD treatment with our real-time eye-tracking AI platform, we are unlocking new ways to support focus, readiness, and mental performance across many areas of life."

The acquisition of iFocus by HarmonEyes signals a growing opportunity to bring objectivity into high-impact human decision-making. In the future, the same platform could be adapted to support other neurodivergent conditions, optimize classroom or workplace performance, or improve focus and recovery in clinical settings.

