Harmonia Healthcare Opens First Treatment Center in New Jersey with Chief Scientific Officer and TIME 100 Health Award Winner, Dr. Marlena Fejzo

Revolutionary Care Model Redefines Women's Healthcare and Sets New Standard in Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonia Healthcare , the specialty women's health platform focusing on underdiagnosed, undertreated, and otherwise dismissed female-specific diseases including severe nausea and vomiting in pregnancy (NVP) and hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), opened its first center in Red Bank, New Jersey today. A second location is planned for New York City this fall. The opening of the highly anticipated center—which will treat and innovate around HG—is led by an exemplary founding team including Co-Founder and President Leslie Gautam and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Marlena Fejzo, who today received the TIME 100 Health Award in recognition of her groundbreaking research on the disease.

Harmonia sets itself apart with its model of providing superior outpatient medical care and fostering seamless partnerships with patients, OB/GYNs, midwives, doulas, and other healthcare and pregnancy support professionals. The facility's physician-led, science-backed solutions encompass various components such as medication and vitamin infusion and electrolyte replacement plans, prescription management, diagnostic bloodwork, and telehealth assistance. Harmonia's services offer a holistic approach to enhance the short- and long-term health outcomes and quality of life for both the mother and baby.

"HG is the leading cause of hospitalization in the first half of pregnancy, but Harmonia is implementing a proven care model that has shown a 95% reduction in ER visits and a 90% decrease in total cost of care," said Gautam. "Harmonia patients will benefit from the insights of our best-in-class leadership team including world-leading experts in hyperemesis gravidarum. Each patient can expect to receive outpatient treatment rooted in research, patient advocacy, and compassionate care."

The economic cost of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy (NVP) in the United States totals over $1.7 billion per year—or $2.2 billion when adjusted for inflation—with emergency room visits being a significant contributor to this amount, despite being an ineffective and broken care model for treating HG. 1 in 4 women take a pharmaceutical intervention to treat NVP, and on average miss 23 days of work per year. Through community-centered treatment, Harmonia aims to alleviate the economic burden of emergency hospital visits.

"My personal experience with HG and the frustration with being unheard and blamed by my doctors is what motivated me to discover GDF15, the hormone responsible for hyperemesis gravidarum," said Fejzo, who today received the TIME 100 Health Award. Part of the publication's annual Impact Awards, the TIME 100 recognition honors those who have made a significant impact on their industries and world. Earlier this year, Fejzo's research on hyperemesis gravidarum also earned her recognition as one of TIME's Women of the Year .

"The TIME recognition, as well as the opening of the center, are a demonstrable step forward for women like myself whose symptoms have been overlooked and dismissed – to our detriment. Thanks to Harmonia's team of clinicians dedicated to improving patients' lives, I look forward to the ongoing impact our shared experiences will have on the future of healthcare."

Currently, Harmonia's services are available to patients in New Jersey. If you are considering pregnancy, think you are pregnant, or think you might be suffering from severe nausea and vomiting or HG, you can receive treatment at Harmonia, no referrals required. Visit www.harmoniahealthcare.com and follow us on Instagram at @harmoniahealthcare for updates on the opening of the New York location this fall.

About Harmonia

Harmonia is a highly specialized women's health platform that combines cutting-edge functional medicine treatment with science-backed resolution for underdiagnosed, undertreated, and otherwise dismissed female-specific diseases. Initially focused on hyperemesis gravidarum, Harmonia's innovative, physician-led research and novel treatment programs are expected to result in superior health outcomes and subsequently enhanced wellbeing and quality of life.

For more information on Harmonia and hyperemesis gravidarum, or to learn if you might be suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, visit www.harmoniahealthcare.com or connect with us on Instagram at @harmoniahealthcare .

Media Contact

Nike Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmonia Healthcare