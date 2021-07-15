Harmonic Accelerates the UHD HDR Live Delivery Revolution with Public Cloud Support for Dolby Vision

"UHD HDR is a quantum leap forward in picture quality, and Dolby Vision has become the standard for delivering more realistic, compelling and immersive video experiences," said Stephane Cloirec, vice president, video appliances, at Harmonic. "Supporting Dolby Vision demonstrates our commitment to streamlining and democratizing UHD HDR live delivery, helping operators embrace the UHD HDR revolution and bring outstanding video experiences to consumers."

With support for Dolby Vision, Harmonic's cloud streaming SaaS and software-based solutions can reduce capex for broadcasters and streaming providers through a workflow that automates and simplifies live HDR video delivery, while providing incredible viewing experiences for consumers. Dolby Vision within Harmonic's VOS and XOS solutions also provides operators the ability to deliver UHD HDR services with a faster time to market by ensuring interoperability across a wide range of consumer devices and the ability to meet multiple HDR delivery requirements.

"The need for simple live HDR media processing and delivery workflows is critical in order to meet the growing demand from consumers for premium entertainment experiences," said Jean-Christophe Morizur, senior director of professional solutions and products, Dolby Laboratories. "Harmonic's adoption of Dolby Vision within its VOS and XOS solutions are major milestones, which will enhance, simplify and automate how operators deliver live HDR content."

Dolby Vision brings entertainment to life with ultravivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast, color and detail. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver remarkable color, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is a refined, lifelike image.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

