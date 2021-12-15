Harmonic and Rogers Communications Partner to Evolve Next-Generation Broadband Services

"At Rogers, it is our top priority to deliver the latest cutting-edge technology and reliable broadband experiences to our customers," said Luciano Ramos, Senior Vice President of Development and Core Engineering at Rogers. "We're proud to be working with Harmonic to bring leading DAA and virtualized solutions for our cable and converged FTTH services. Deploying a cloud-native virtualized access platform with a clear path to DOCSIS 4.0 allows us to seamlessly evolve our network, while continuing to bring the best of connectivity to our customers."

Rogers is deploying Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with virtualized CMTS software and the Ripple Remote-PHY (R-PHY) node. The CableOS Platform is future ready to support converged cable and FTTH, DOCSIS 4.0 technology and other advanced services including edge cloud. Rogers is using this technology to fully converge its data, voice and video services in the IP domain, which will bring several benefits including faster speed, higher availability for its customers, and a reduction in space, power and cooling costs to support its growing network.

"Harmonic is thrilled to partner with Rogers Communications as they evolve and scale their network to meet the demands for ultra-fast broadband, connecting Canadians to endless opportunities via the digital highway," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "With our CableOS Platform, Rogers Communications is able to meet customer connectivity demands with high reliability, security and low latency."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company focused on building and expanding world-class networks to deliver the next generation of connectivity to consumers and businesses and to support Canada's future. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.