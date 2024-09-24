Harmonic Advances Fiber Broadband Interoperability with Open ONU Strategy

Expanded Testing and Strategic Partnerships Simplify Interoperability Between Third-Party ONU and OLT Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced expanded efforts to improve interoperability between optical network units (ONU) and optical line terminals (OLT) for fiber broadband deployment. The addition of Harmonic's new interoperability facilities for third-party ONU vendors in North America and Europe underscores the company's commitment to an Open ONU approach. Actively partnering with leading ONU manufacturers, Harmonic is advancing interoperability through its cOS™ virtualized core software, which enables operators to support ONU devices from any vendor.

"The push to standardize interactions between OLT and ONU manufacturers is reshaping the economic dynamics of fiber-to-the-home deployment," said Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President, Broadband Fiber at Harmonic. "With the ability to select their preferred OLT and ONU providers, operators can eliminate vendor lock-in and drive down deployment costs. By expanding our qualification and testing centers, we can ensure a seamless experience for operators and foster a robust, diversified supplier ecosystem."

Harmonic is collaborating with leading ONU manufacturers, including Sercomm, Hitron and Genexis, to drive interoperability in the operator community.

"Open ONU solutions like Harmonic's cOS platform unlock new opportunities for operators, allowing them to build more efficient and flexible fiber-to-the-home networks," said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm Service Provider Business Group. "Harmonic has recently validated our 10G SFP+ ONU, which, combined with our vast CPE deployments worldwide, opens up innovative possibilities for operators, MDUs and enterprises."

"Harmonic and Hitron offer turnkey, affordable and innovative solutions for all major variants of fiber and DOCSIS to joint customers globally," said John Childress, Senior Vice President of Sales at Hitron. "Our close collaboration with Harmonic enables operators to deploy with confidence across a wide array of consumer requirements while restructuring the economics of traditional FTTH solutions."

"Teaming up with Harmonic, we are empowering operators to build cost-efficient and future-proof broadband networks," said Jerry Garrett, North American Board Advisor for Genexis. "The interoperable Genexis FiberTwist ONTs, coupled with Harmonic's OLTs, substantially accelerate time to market for fiber broadband services. The easy to install, DIY-feasible FiberTwist ONTs reduce truck rolls for operators seeking to efficiently serve new customers and upgrade existing cable-TV markets."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 30 million homes worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

SCTE TechExpo24 attendees can see Harmonic's fiber broadband innovations on display in booth 803. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/events/scte-techexpo. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

