Harmonic Announces IBC 2020 Edition of Live Connection Virtual Showcase

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will host the IBC 2020 Edition of its signature digital event, Live Connection, for the global video streaming and broadcast community. The virtual showcase will include a series of thought-provoking webinars hosted by industry-leading experts, a virtual showroom featuring the latest innovations and essential insights on video streaming and delivery, and one-on-one meetings with Harmonic team members.

"Harmonic Live Connection IBC 2020 Edition reunites our diverse global community of streaming platform companies, service providers, broadcasters and content owners on a virtual stage," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development at Harmonic. "Our SaaS platforms and video appliances are continuously pushing forward the envelope of innovation for video streaming, broadcast delivery and service continuity. We are excited to share our recent advances in personalized advertising, channel origination in the cloud, quality of experience as well as rapid scaling for live streaming of sporting events."

The webinar series will focus on emerging streaming and cloud technologies and applications. Attendees will benefit from engaging content, deep insights into current industry trends and cutting-edge technical expertise related to advanced video delivery innovations, including enhancements for live sports streaming, advances to satellite and cloud distribution, and optimizing OTT delivery with analytics.

A virtual showroom, opening on Sept. 10, will offer access to a range of never-before-seen videos and interactive demos on recent developments to Harmonic's VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform, VOS360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform, VOS Cloud-Native Software and XOS Advanced Media Processors. Attendees can also set up one-on-one meetings with Harmonic team members to discuss customized solutions tuned to their unique applications.

To learn more about Live Connection IBC 2020 Edition and register for the digital event, please visit https://live.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/ibc-2020-edition.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

