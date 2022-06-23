HARMONIC BIONICS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WELCOMING NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF COMMERCIALIZATION & STRATEGY OFFICER

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics, the robotics company for augmenting human movement, announced the addition of two new leadership team members: Chris White as Chief Financial Officer and Gusty Denis as Chief Commercialization & Strategy Officer. Prior to founding and managing Highland Capital Advisors with Mr. Denis, Mr. White was CFO for Ortho Kinematics in Austin, TX. Mr. Denis has held positions in business development and commercialization with Nuvasive, Inc. and Ortho Kinematics.

Harmonic Bionics recently announced a $3 million investment from South Korea-based medical robot manufacturer, Curexo, ahead of a Series B round that the company will be raising to fund the commercialization and product launch efforts for its upper extremity exoskeleton, Harmony SHR™.

"Chris and Gusty's extensive knowledge and leadership experience in the medical device industry will help advance Harmonic Bionics toward our mission of improving the labor-intensive rehabilitation markets with automation, precise assessment, and reproducible data-driven therapy," said Harmonic Bionics CEO Christopher Prentice. "As a company, we will accomplish some very important milestones over the next year and it is imperative that we have the right people in place as we continue to grow and advance in the market."

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics, the robotics company for augmenting human movement, aims to empower patients and their care providers by designing intelligent technology that facilitates data-driven treatment for neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments. Our flagship product, Harmony SHR, is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton designed to provide unique value in three areas of practice: neuroscience and movement science research, movement disorder assessment, and rehabilitation.

