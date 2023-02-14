HARMONIC BIONICS TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES THIS MARCH

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehabilitation robotics company Harmonic Bionics announced today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Prentice, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

LSI USA '23 Emerging MedTech Summit, March 20 – 23, 2023 in Dana Point, CA

LSI’s Emerging Medtech Summit is the industry leading event for medtech investment and partnering. Mr. Prentice will be presenting at 3:30 pm on March 21 and participating as a panelist in the panel discussion “Robotics––Beyond General Surgery” held on March 22.

MedInvest MedTech, AI, and Digital Health Conference, March 28 – 29, 2023 in Silicon Valley, CA

The MedInvest MedTech, AI, and Digital Health Conference will feature informative panel discussions, keynote talks, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meetings focused on medical devices, imaging technologies, diagnostics, AI/data analytics, and digital health. The conference agenda with presentation time slots will be published in March.

Mr. Prentice will be discussing the current challenges facing the physical medicine and rehabilitation industry and how Harmonic Bionics intends to advance the $12B US market with novel technology. The company's flagship product, Harmony SHR™, is a bilateral upper extremity rehabilitation robotic system with a biomechanically matched shoulder. Harmony SHR's sensor technology will bring an unprecedented amount of precise data to a field that heavily relies on subjective assessment methods.

"I am very excited to present about our company at some of the most prominent investor events in the med tech industry," said Harmonic Bionics CEO Christopher Prentice. "Rehabilitation centers throughout the US have shown significant interest in our Harmony SHR technology, and we look forward to sharing how it can be an impactful solution to address key challenges in the rehabilitation industry."

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics, led by a highly talented and successful leadership team with vast medical device experience, is a commercial-stage robotics and digital health company that aims to unlock human functional capabilities through robotics. Our flagship product, Harmony SHR, is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton designed to provide unique value in three areas of practice: neuroscience and movement science research, movement disorder assessment, and rehabilitation.

