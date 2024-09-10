Harmonic Drives Innovation with New Game-Changing Capabilities for Its Market-Leading VOS Software and SaaS Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will unveil groundbreaking new features for the company's VOS® family at IBC2024, enabling simpler video streaming and broadcast delivery, increased monetization and elevated viewer engagement. The latest innovations include a new AI speech-to-text capability for caption creation on VOS360 Media SaaS, state-of-the-art server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) technology on VOS360 Ad SaaS, and JPEG-XS live source support and tiered storage for Origin applications on VOS Media Software.

"We are raising the bar of excellence with new enhancements to our VOS family of software and SaaS solutions," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "Whether deployed on-premises within a data center or in the public cloud as a SaaS, the latest evolution of the VOS family is at the forefront of innovation, driving efficiency and unlocking new revenue opportunities for video streaming and broadcast delivery."

VOS360 Media SaaS Innovations

The new AI-based speech-to-text capability on VOS360 Media SaaS enables video service providers to automatically generate captions and subtitles from existing audio tracks. VOS360 Media also translates the captions and subtitles into any language for linear channels and live events, helping video service providers expand their global reach and elevate viewer engagement.

VOS360 Ad SaaS Advancements

Harmonic is enhancing monetization opportunities for publishers (service providers and broadcasters) through SGAI support on VOS360 Ad SaaS. SGAI balances personalized ad experiences with efficient resource usage, centralizing ad control to enhance performance, reduce latency and support CDN caching for efficient manifest delivery. VOS360 Ad also offers a new reporting dashboard, enabling customers to monitor the real-time performance of the ad insertion to maximize yield.

VOS Media Software Enhancements

Harmonic's VOS Media Software is enhanced with JPEG-XS live source ingest support for applications such as live sports that require high-quality contribution feeds while benefiting from the cost efficiencies of IP networks. In addition, VOS Media Software features new IT-friendly storage for origin and video streaming applications, including VOD and catch-up TV, offering storage capacity of up to several tens of petabytes.

VOS Media Software is a validated cloud-native network function (CNF) on Red Hat OpenShift, allowing media companies and service providers to deploy video streaming and broadcast workflows with outstanding reliability, simplified operations and added security. The software is easy to deploy and scale utilizing pre-defined starter packages optimized for specific customer requirements.

Harmonic will demonstrate the latest advancements to its VOS family of software and SaaS solutions at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16, in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at IBC2024, stand 1.B20, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

