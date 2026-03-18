Harmonic Enhances XOS Advanced Media Processor to Streamline Next-Generation Broadcast Distribution

New Playout-to-Delivery Capabilities Elevate ATSC 3.0 Experiences, Lower DTV+ Investments and Simplify Primary Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced significant enhancements to its XOS Advanced Media Processor that lower the cost of broadcast distribution while enabling outstanding viewing experiences. The expanded capabilities to the award-winning media processor advance key broadcast industry evolutions, including the migration from C-Band satellite to Ku-Band and IP distribution, the continued rollout of ATSC 3.0 in the United States and the adoption of DTV+ in Brazil.

"Broadcasters around the world are navigating major transformations, from spectrum reallocations to migrations to next-generation television standards like ATSC 3.0 and DTV+," said Stéphane Cloirec, vice president, video appliances and software product management, video business at Harmonic. "With newly enhanced capabilities, our XOS Advanced Media Processor eases these transitions, helping broadcasters modernize operations, deliver richer viewing experiences and reduce infrastructure complexity."

Harmonic's XOS media processor combines advanced playout, premium encoding and broadcast delivery workflows into a single solution for broadcast distribution. The latest enhancements to the XOS media processor enable broadcasters to:

Enhance the ATSC 3.0 Viewer Experience

As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue across the U.S., broadcasters are looking to enhance the viewing experience. Harmonic's XOS Advanced Media Processor supports Dolby Vision® advanced HDR with look management, enabling broadcasters to optimize HDR content across display types and preserve creative intent on any screen. The XOS media processor also includes Dolby Atmos® object-based audio with support for audio description and dialog enhancement, improving accessibility and allowing for more immersive viewer experiences. These innovations enable broadcasters to deliver richer NextGen TV applications while leveraging the same software-based playout-to-delivery workflow.

Power Cost-Effective DTV+ Deployment

Harmonic's XOS media processor lowers the cost of DTV+ deployments by integrating playout, encoding and gateway functionality into a single appliance. The solution supports advanced codecs including VVC, LCEVC and MPEG-H audio, enabling broadcasters to deliver low-latency, high-quality video and audio experiences while optimizing bandwidth efficiency. In addition, the XOS media processor integrates ROUTE and STLTP gateway functionality for centralized management of all DTV+ parameters, further reducing deployment costs.

Simplify the Transition to IP Delivery

Harmonic's XOS media processor supports traditional satellite workflows in addition to IP-based distribution using SRT or RIST together with CDN distribution while maintaining exceptional video quality and low latency. The media processor offers hybrid satellite and IP delivery, leveraging emerging standards like satellite Ku-Band downlink and RIST packet recovery over IP to help broadcasters ensure a smooth migration away from legacy satellite infrastructure while maintaining broadcast-grade service reliability for primary distribution.

Harmonic will demonstrate the latest innovations to the XOS Advanced Media Processor at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in booth W2831. To schedule a meeting with the company, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.