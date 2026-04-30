Harmonic to Unveil Game-Changing Innovations at Fiber Connect 2026

All-New AI-Powered Network Intelligence Solution, Resilient Remote OLTs and Back-Office Integration Platform Power Smarter, More Efficient Fiber Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will showcase major innovations at Fiber Connect 2026 that empower fiber service providers to proactively manage network operations at scale, extend reliable fiber deployment to any location and eliminate complex back-office integrations across multi-vendor and multi-system environments. Addressing key fiber industry challenges, these Harmonic innovations enable operators to act before network problems arise, scale without operational bottlenecks and expand into new markets — driving stronger performance, lower costs and boosted growth.

"At Harmonic, our priority is to empower broadband service providers to deliver the best possible connectivity experience to every subscriber," said Yaniv Ben-Soussan, senior vice president of cloud and intelligence platform at Harmonic. "Our exciting new solutions at this year's Fiber Connect bring AI-powered intelligence, resilient infrastructure and operational simplicity to fiber networks, enabling operators to scale efficiently, reduce complexity and evolve seamlessly."

Unlock service excellence with AI-powered network intelligence

At Fiber Connect 2026, Harmonic will showcase a new game-changing AI-powered network operations intelligence solution that enables fiber service providers to radically shift from reactive maintenance to proactive performance. Harmonic's approach augments decision making with data-powered insights that allow fiber operators to transform operations and deliver an exceptional subscriber experience that drives long-term subscriber loyalty.

Reliably deploy fiber anywhere

Harmonic is empowering fiber service providers to expand their service footprint and capture new market share in lower-density and rural areas that were previously considered too costly or high-risk.

Harmonic's new Pearl-1XL R-OLT module integrates eight Combo PON (GPON/XGS) ports and is housed in an innovative new outdoor node purpose-built for demanding outside plant environments. It directly addresses remote infrastructure challenges such as power constraints and uplink reliability, enabling more dependable service delivery in hard-to-reach locations. Delivered at a fraction of the cost of traditional outdoor cabinets, the solution lowers upfront and ongoing costs, accelerates fiber service roll out and enables operators to confidently expand fiber services.

Additionally, Harmonic's new Jetty-3 hardened remote node switch module reduces fiber utilization by up to 12x, allowing operators to do significantly more with existing infrastructure. The Jetty-3 supports 12x 25G downlinks and 2x100G uplinks, as well as high-powered long-range coherent optics, enabling operators to reach greater distances without additional fiber runs. Operators gain the ability to connect more devices, activate more services and serve more subscribers without the cost of laying additional fiber.

Simplify back-office integration across multi-vendor environments

Harmonic is bringing a new transformational back-office fiber integration solution to Fiber Connect. The platform enables fiber operators to connect, automate and unify orchestration and management across disparate multi-vendor back-office and network systems, eliminating the need for costly, time-consuming custom projects to manage fiber networks. Built on a low-code architecture, it allows operators to deploy integrations in weeks rather than months, reduce order fallout, automate service activation, provide service assurance and establish a unified operational view across the entire network. The platform works alongside Harmonic's fiber solutions, but is equally powerful deployed as a standalone offering, making it relevant for operators running any combination of network technologies and vendors.

Other Harmonic innovations at Fiber Connect 2026

Harmonic will introduce Fin-Lite and Fin-2, the newest additions to its Fin SFP based OLT family managed by the cOS™ virtualized core. Fin-Lite is optimized for cost-efficient GPON deployments, while Fin-2 brings Combo PON (GPON/XGS-PON) capability to the same port — enabling operators to serve subscribers without duplication. The Fin family's pay-as-you-grow model preserves a clear upgrade path to 50G PON and beyond.

Harmonic is also contributing thought leadership to key industry discussions at Fiber Connect. Hy Huynh, vice president of fiber products, will take the stage to share strategies for MDU deployment success during the panel "Actionable Blueprints for Practical, Scalable, and Repeatable MDU Deployment Plans" on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:00 a.m.

To learn more about Harmonic's innovations and schedule a meeting at Fiber Connect 2026, May 18-19, in booth 719 in Kissimmee, Florida, visit www.harmonicinc.com/events/fiber-connect.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-generation broadband services through nearly 41 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's fiber solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/solutions.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.