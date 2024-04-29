Harmonic Extends cOS Broadband Platform with Breakthrough Intelligent Speed Maximizer

New Beacon Application Maximizes Broadband Speeds, Improves Reliability, Enhances Quality of Experience and Lowers OPEX

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the new Beacon intelligent speed maximizer (ISM) application integrated on the cOS™ virtualized broadband platform alongside its market-leading vCMTS and fiber applications. The Beacon ISM provides greater spectrum efficiency to maximize upstream and downstream speeds on a per-subscriber basis, enhancing quality of experience (QoE) and contributing to subscriber revenue growth and retention.

Harmonic cOS™ Broadband Platform

The Beacon ISM is a breakthrough edge compute application on the cOS platform offering increased scalability, security and network reliability compared to traditional profile management applications (PMA) and enabling operators to gain maximum value from their DOCSIS 3.1 networks.

"Network reliability is more critical than ever before as operators push the network to achieve faster speeds," said Nimrod Ben-Natan senior vice president and general manager of Harmonic's Broadband Business. "With Beacon, we are ushering in a new era of broadband quality of experience. The Beacon application empowers operators with integrated automations that enhance spectrum efficiency and maximize bandwidth to deliver faster and more reliable services to each subscriber, regardless of network conditions."

By streamlining profile management, the Beacon ISM simplifies deployment end to end and overcomes traditional PMA lag times for faster responsiveness. By dynamically mitigating network impairments that cause subscriber traffic fluctuations, Beacon enables operators to proactively address service-impacting issues caused by network interference, translating to maximizing speeds, fewer truck rolls and lower OPEX.

Leveraging the cOS platform's field-proven, horizontally scalable software architecture, Beacon takes cOS further with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Working in conjunction with the cOS Central Analytics service, operators gain real-time visibility into network health and performance. The Beacon application is the latest example of Harmonic's commitment to simplifying operations and enhancing broadband networks.

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS platform is the industry's most deployed virtualized core software, powering next-gen broadband services to more than 28 million homes for over 110 service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

