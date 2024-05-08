Harmonic Sets the Pace for Intelligent Broadband Networks at ANGA COM 2024

Harmonic to Showcase Transformative Broadband Access Innovations for Enhanced Service Quality and Multigigabit Speeds over Fiber and DOCSIS Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will showcase its latest broadband access innovations for fiber and DOCSIS networks at ANGA COM in Germany. These advancements empower operators with increased speeds and enhanced network reliability, unlocking new revenue opportunities and improving subscriber retention.

"In the fiercely competitive broadband landscape, reliability, speed and optionality are levers for broadband service providers to sustain long-term growth and profitability," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of Harmonic's Broadband Business, and CEO-designee of Harmonic. "At ANGA COM, we'll showcase how our broadband solutions enable operators to enhance quality of subscriber experience and achieve multigigabit internet speeds with greater flexibility."

Leading the Charge for Brilliant Broadband Networks

At ANGA COM, Harmonic will highlight the following broadband access innovations, enabling operators to:

Maximize broadband speeds and enhance service quality: Harmonic will demonstrate its new Beacon intelligent speed maximizer (ISM) application for DOCSIS networks running on the cOS ™ virtualized broadband platform that maximizes upstream and downstream speeds, mitigates network impairments and drives subscriber retention.

Harmonic will demonstrate its new Beacon intelligent speed maximizer (ISM) application for DOCSIS networks running on the cOS virtualized broadband platform that maximizes upstream and downstream speeds, mitigates network impairments and drives subscriber retention. Facilitate fiber migrations and service delivery: Harmonic will unveil a new remote Optical Line Terminal (R-OLT) device powered by the cOS platform supporting GPON, XGS-PON, ComboPON and more to economically address multiple use cases, market needs and broadband access architectures.

Harmonic will unveil a new remote Optical Line Terminal (R-OLT) device powered by the cOS platform supporting GPON, XGS-PON, ComboPON and more to economically address multiple use cases, market needs and broadband access architectures. Experience the freedom of an Open ONU: With an Open ONU strategy, Harmonic will show how its cOS platform integrates with a broad range of operator-selected ONUs, that allows operators to break free from vendor lock-in, benefit from competitive ONU pricing and simplify network evolution.

With an Open ONU strategy, Harmonic will show how its cOS platform integrates with a broad range of operator-selected ONUs, that allows operators to break free from vendor lock-in, benefit from competitive ONU pricing and simplify network evolution. Gain flexibility to address diverse market needs : Harmonic solutions leverage fiber and DOCSIS technologies simultaneously to boost speeds, increase quality of subscriber experience and ease network evolutions for a variety of scenarios.

: Harmonic solutions leverage fiber and DOCSIS technologies simultaneously to boost speeds, increase quality of subscriber experience and ease network evolutions for a variety of scenarios. Enable future readiness: Harmonic's cOS platform with DOCSIS 4.0 extended spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) achieves record downstream speeds of over 9Gbps, significantly increased upstream speeds and improved security.

Bringing Expertise to the ANGA COM Conference

Harmonic's broadband business executives will participate in several ANGA COM conference sessions:

Richard Rommes , vice president of access networks solutions and strategy at Harmonic, will share his outlook about "A Next-Gen PON Option for 100G in Rural Broadband Networks" on May 14 at 1 p.m.

, vice president of access networks solutions and strategy at Harmonic, will share his outlook about "A Next-Gen for 100G in Rural Broadband Networks" on at Asaf Matatyaou , Harmonic's senior vice president of product, will join Thuy Nguyen , head of the cable segment at Intel, to discuss "10G: How to Reach the Next Level in HFC Networks" on May 15 at 10 a.m.

, Harmonic's senior vice president of product, will join , head of the cable segment at Intel, to discuss "10G: How to Reach the Next Level in HFC Networks" on at Dan Gledhill , senior vice president, broadband business operations at Harmonic, will provide insights on "How to Enable and Monetize a Neutral Host Fiber Network" on May 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS virtualized core platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 28 million homes for over 110 service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. Reinforcing the company's broadband leadership, Harmonic was recently presented with the 2023 Dell'Oro Group Market Share Leader Award for the DAA and Cable Broadband Equipment markets.

ANGA COM attendees can see Harmonic's industry-leading broadband solutions on display in hall 8, stand C35. To learn more about Harmonic's market-leading cOS broadband platform and versatile portfolio of network edge devices, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband. Further information about Harmonic is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

