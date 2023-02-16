Harmonic Filters Global Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030: Increase in Adoption Rate of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDS) to Spur Growth

Feb 16, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Harmonic Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Harmonic Filters estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$570.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $313.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Harmonic Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$310.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
