Harmonic Introduces Groundbreaking Gigabit Upstream Solution for Cable Operators

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced groundbreaking new technology that enables cable operators to provide compelling new two-way gigabit services. Harmonic's unique upstream gigabit solution is full spectrum and compatible with already-deployed cable modems and set-top boxes (STBs). This new technology has been integrated into Harmonic's CableOS® core software and its new Ripple+ network edge platform. The company also announced that Comcast is the first operator to conduct a field trial of this new technology.

"Upstream bandwidth demand continues to intensify, as more people work from home and participate in distance learning," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "Leveraging our latest CableOS cloud-native and distributed network edge platforms, the cable industry now has the tools to meet growing bandwidth demand and offer market-leading symmetric gigabit services today, without costly cable modem or set-top box replacement."

"We're excited to continue our work to evolve 10G technologies as we begin our efforts to extend those benefits to customers, and we value the important work Harmonic has done to support those efforts," said Elad Nafshi, Senior Vice President of Next-Generation Access Networks at Comcast Cable.

With Harmonic's new CableOS Ripple+ network edge platform, cable operators can:

Deliver upstream and downstream bandwidth up to full spectrum without changing installed DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems or STBs;

Implement any HFC spectrum split and node configuration, including 2x4 segmentation, spanning traditional node placement to fiber deep, with unified network edge hardware;

Seamlessly evolve from traditional HFC architectures to fiber-deep to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) PON deployments through simple module reconfigurations of the unified edge platform;

Ensure uninterrupted distributed edge platform operation during power outages; and

Solve backbone capacity bottlenecks and address time sensitive applications with new deep edge compute capability.

Harmonic will showcase its expanding CableOS solution at the virtual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 12-15. To learn more about Harmonic's presence at the Cable-Tec Expo and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/scte-cable-tec-expo-showcase-2020/.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS solution powers more than 2 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Related Links

http://www.harmonic-lightwaves.com

