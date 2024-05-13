Harmonic Launches New High-Density Remote OLT to Simplify Fiber Broadband Service

Versatile Pearl R-OLT Enables Economic Delivery of Fiber Broadband from Node Enclosures

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the launch of its new the Pearl Remote Optical Line Termination (R-OLT) module for fiber broadband service delivery from Harmonic's versatile Ripple and Oyster node enclosures. Pearl R-OLT is Harmonic's latest innovation and joins the company's broad ecosystem of fiber and DOCSIS edge devices powered by the cOS™ virtualized core.

Harmonic's new high-density R-OLT helps operators simplify their fiber upgrades, enabling them to accelerate time to market of high-speed fiber broadband. The Pearl R-OLT leverages multiple fiber technologies simultaneously, including GPON, ComboPON and XGS-PON.

"By integrating several functionalities into one module, Pearl R-OLT gives operators the flexibility to quickly and economically deliver high-speed broadband services anywhere with any back office," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, CEO-designate and senior vice president and general manager of Harmonic's Broadband Business. "This product underscores our commitment to innovation and providing broadband service providers solutions that simplify network expansion."

With Pearl inside Harmonic's outdoor node enclosures, operators can easily address a variety of network topologies, either by placing in underground vaults, compact pedestals or in aerial configurations. Pearl empowers operators to adapt and accommodate installation requirements, ease permitting and minimize property or new construction costs.

The compact Pearl R-OLT module offers a simplified solution to enhance subscriber quality of experience and increase subscriber retention by enabling targeted deployment of fiber over-builds in greenfield and existing service areas. Integrating long-range OLT optics, the Pearl R-OLT also creates additional potential revenue opportunities, facilitating cost-effective edge out strategies to reach new communities and underserved areas with greater agility.

With up to 8 XGS-PON per Pearl R-OLT, the compact, power-efficient module offers industry-leading performance to bring 10G fiber services to any location, in any density, providing flexibility today and capacity for the future.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 28 million homes for service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will showcase its powerful cOS broadband platform and the new Pearl R-OLT device at the 2024 ANGA COM Conference in Cologne, May 14-16, at hall 8, stand C35. To learn more about Pearl R-OLT, visit https://www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/pearl-olt/. Further information about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices is available at www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.