Harmonic Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Record revenue with Broadband revenue up 92% year over year

Video returned to profitability with greater than 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Our third quarter results demonstrated strong execution as we achieved record total company revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with both broadband and video revenue exceeding expectations," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "This strong quarterly performance coupled with our market leading technology solutions leaves us well-positioned for further future growth."

Q3 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $195.8 million , up 54% compared to $127.2 million in the prior year period Broadband segment revenue: $145.3 million , compared to $75.8 million in the prior year period Video segment revenue: $50.4 million , compared to $51.4 million in the prior year period

, up 54% compared to in the prior year period Gross margin: GAAP 53.5% and non-GAAP 53.7%, both higher compared to GAAP 48.5% and non-GAAP 49.5% in the prior year period Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 48.3% compared to 44.5% in the prior year period Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 69.0% compared to 56.9% in the prior year period

Operating income (loss): GAAP income $35.4 million and non-GAAP income $44.5 million , compared to GAAP loss $8.6 million and non-GAAP income $0.1 million in the prior year period

and non-GAAP income , compared to GAAP loss and non-GAAP income in the prior year period Net income (loss): GAAP net income $21.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $29.9 million , compared to GAAP net loss $6.5 million and non-GAAP net income $0.0 million in the prior year period

and non-GAAP net income of , compared to GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income in the prior year period Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $43.4 million income compared to $3.5 million income in the prior year period

income compared to income in the prior year period Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.19 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.26 , compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 in the prior year period

and non-GAAP net income per share of , compared to GAAP net loss per share of and non-GAAP net income per share of in the prior year period Backlog and deferred revenue of $584.7 million

Cash: $58.2 million , compared to $75.6 million in the prior year period

Business

Commercially deployed our cOS TM solution with 121 customers, serving 32.0 million cable modems

solution with 121 customers, serving 32.0 million cable modems Comcast and Harmonic demonstrated the industry's first Unified DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber solution at SCTE TechExpo24, with Unified DOCSIS 4.0 technology now available for all MSOs

Increased Broadband customer diversification with 7 new customer wins, including Bluepeak Fiber and Tribal Ready selecting Harmonic's cOS broadband platform

Further progress on Video sales pipeline of larger Appliance and Tier 1 SaaS opportunities

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2023



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 195.8

$ 138.7

$ 127.2

*

*

* Net income (loss)

$ 21.7

$ (12.5)

$ (6.5)

$ 29.9

$ 9.3

$ — Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.19

$ (0.11)

$ (0.06)

$ 0.26

$ 0.08

$ 0.00

















Other Financial Information Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2023

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $ 43.4

$ 16.1

$ 3.5 Bookings for the quarter $ 171.4

$ 72.4

$ 96.3 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 584.7

$ 613.1

$ 627.2 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 58.2

$ 45.9

$ 75.6



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income (loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. * Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q4 2024 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total GAAP

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 160

$ 45

$ 205

$ 170

$ 50

$ 220 Gross margin %







55.4 %









56.7 % Gross profit







$ 114









$ 125 Tax rate







26 %









26 % Net income







$ 30









$ 36 Net income per share







$ 0.26









$ 0.31 Shares (1)







117.8









117.8



(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.34 (Q3 2024 average price).



2024 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total GAAP

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP Net revenue (1) $ 477

$ 184

$ 662

$ 487

$ 189

$ 677 Gross margin %







53.6 %









54.0 % Gross profit







$ 354









$ 366 Tax rate







26 %









26 % Net income







$ 31









$ 37 Net income per share







$ 0.27









$ 0.32 Shares (2)







117.5









117.5



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.34 (Q3 2024 average price).



Q4 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 53.0 %

64.0 %

55.4 %

54.0 %

66.0 %

56.7 % Gross profit $ 85

$ 29

$ 114

$ 92

$ 33

$ 125 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 54

$ 2

$ 55

$ 59

$ 5

$ 64 Tax rate







21 %









21 % Net income per share







$ 0.33









$ 0.39 Shares (3)







117.8









117.8



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.34 (Q3 2024 average price).



2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 49.6 %

64.9 %

53.9 %

50.0 %

65.4 %

54.3 % Gross profit $ 237

$ 120

$ 356

$ 244

$ 124

$ 368 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 118

$ 1

$ 119

$ 123

$ 4

$ 127 Tax rate







21 %









21 % Net income per share (3)







$ 0.67









$ 0.73 Shares (3)







117.5









117.5



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.34 (Q3 2024 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Asset impairment and related charges - We exclude asset impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



September 27,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,174

$ 84,269 Restricted cash 327

— Accounts receivable, net 173,730

141,531 Inventories 73,864

83,982 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,273

20,950 Total current assets 336,368

330,732 Property and equipment, net 28,396

36,683 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,471

20,817 Goodwill 239,597

239,150 Deferred income taxes 107,380

104,707 Other non-current assets 34,649

36,117 Total assets $ 759,861

$ 768,206







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt $ —

$ 114,880 Current portion of long-term debt 1,944

— Current portion of other borrowings 5,285

4,918 Accounts payable 42,480

38,562 Deferred revenue 50,891

46,217 Operating lease liabilities 5,971

6,793 Other current liabilities 55,091

61,024 Total current liabilities 161,662

272,394 Long-term debt 112,819

— Other long-term borrowings 9,458

10,495 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,647

18,965 Other non-current liabilities 31,338

29,478 Total liabilities 330,924

331,332







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 116,511 and 112,407 shares

issued and outstanding at September 27, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 117

112 Additional paid-in capital 2,424,322

2,405,043 Accumulated deficit (1,991,615)

(1,962,575) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,887)

(5,706) Total stockholders' equity 428,937

436,874 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 759,861

$ 768,206

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2024

September 29, 2023

September 27, 2024

September 29, 2023 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 153,685

$ 84,760

$ 329,464

$ 310,681 SaaS and service 42,071

42,443

127,092

130,134 Total net revenue 195,756

127,203

456,556

440,815 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 77,683

48,992

171,635

166,177 SaaS and service 13,341

16,527

43,651

43,960 Total cost of revenue 91,024

65,519

215,286

210,137 Total gross profit 104,732

61,684

241,270

230,678 Operating expenses:













Research and development 30,073

30,316

89,562

96,030 Selling, general and administrative 35,851

39,245

114,537

121,300 Asset impairment and related charges 3,103

—

12,103

— Restructuring and related charges 281

726

14,800

809 Total operating expenses 69,308

70,287

231,002

218,139 Income (loss) from operations 35,424

(8,603)

10,268

12,539 Interest expense, net (2,686)

(619)

(4,833)

(2,125) Other income (expense), net (3,932)

343

(3,602)

(86) Income (loss) before income taxes 28,806

(8,879)

1,833

10,328 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,088

(2,384)

736

10,175 Net income (loss) $ 21,718

$ (6,495)

$ 1,097

$ 153















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.19

$ (0.06)

$ 0.01

$ — Diluted $ 0.19

$ (0.06)

$ 0.01

$ — Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 116,403

112,031

114,594

111,431 Diluted 117,358

112,031

117,385

117,910

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2024

September 29, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,097

$ 153 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 9,171

9,178 Asset impairment and related charges 12,103

— Stock-based compensation 19,587

20,724 Foreign currency remeasurement 6,513

(814) Deferred income taxes, net (2,673)

2,026 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 3,135

6,514 Other adjustments 435

1,689 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (31,611)

(2,558) Inventories 6,592

14,532 Other assets (3,489)

6,164 Accounts payable 1,787

(20,606) Deferred revenues 2,062

(9,208) Other liabilities (11,323)

(27,002) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,386

792 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of short-term investments —

(6,305) Purchases of property and equipment (6,840)

(5,749) Net cash used in investing activities (6,840)

(12,054) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 115,000

— Repayment of convertible debt (115,500)

— Payments for debt issuance costs (332)

— Repurchase of common stock (30,047)

— Proceeds from other borrowings 3,943

3,829 Repayment of other borrowings (4,797)

(4,721) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 6,628

6,552 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,877)

(8,643) Net cash used in financing activities (31,982)

(2,983) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (332)

281 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,768)

(13,964) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 84,269

89,586 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,501

$ 75,622







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,174

$ 75,622 Restricted cash 327

— Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 58,501

$ 75,622

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2024

September 29, 2023 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:





Income tax payments, net $ 12,894

$ 6,376 Interest payments, net $ 4,363

$ 1,921 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:





Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 709

$ 1,802 Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:





Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes 4,578

—

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 27, 2024

June 28, 2024

September 29, 2023 Geography















Americas $ 167,720 86 %

$ 109,597 79 %

$ 91,221 72 % EMEA 20,269 10 %

22,680 16 %

28,465 22 % APAC 7,767 4 %

6,463 5 %

7,517 6 % Total $ 195,756 100 %

$ 138,740 100 %

$ 127,203 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 159,993 82 %

$ 104,429 75 %

$ 87,747 69 % Broadcast and Media 35,763 18 %

34,311 25 %

39,456 31 % Total $ 195,756 100 %

$ 138,740 100 %

$ 127,203 100 %











































Nine Months Ended







September 27, 2024

September 29, 2023 Geography















Americas





$ 370,348 81 %

$ 318,294 72 % EMEA





66,509 15 %

97,648 22 % APAC





19,699 4 %

24,873 6 % Total





$ 456,556 100 %

$ 440,815 100 %

















Market















Service Provider





$ 351,115 77 %

$ 314,439 71 % Broadcast and Media





105,441 23 %

126,376 29 % Total





$ 456,556 100 %

$ 440,815 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 145,338



$ 50,418



$ 195,756



$ —

$ 195,756 Gross profit 70,256 (1)

34,770 (1)

105,026 (1)

(294)

104,732 Gross margin % 48.3 % (1)

69.0 % (1)

53.7 % (1)





53.5 %



























Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 92,937



$ 45,803



$ 138,740



$ —

$ 138,740 Gross profit 44,236 (1)

29,494 (1)

73,730 (1)

(273)

73,457 Gross margin % 47.6 % (1)

64.4 % (1)

53.1 % (1)





52.9 %



























Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 75,806



$ 51,397



$ 127,203



$ —

$ 127,203 Gross profit 33,763 (1)

29,241 (1)

63,004 (1)

(1,320)

61,684 Gross margin % 44.5 % (1)

56.9 % (1)

49.5 % (1)





48.5 %



























Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 317,172



$ 139,384



$ 456,556



$ —

$ 456,556 Gross profit 151,986 (1)

90,833 (1)

242,819 (1)

(1,549)

241,270 Gross margin % 47.9 % (1)

65.2 % (1)

53.2 % (1)





52.8 %



























Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 273,253



$ 167,562



$ 440,815



$ —

$ 440,815 Gross profit 133,129 (1)

100,158 (1)

233,287 (1)

(2,609)

230,678 Gross margin % 48.7 % (1)

59.8 % (1)

52.9 % (1)





52.3 %



(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 195,756

$ 104,732

$ 69,308

$ 35,424

$ (6,618)

$ 21,718 Stock-based compensation —

294

(5,416)

5,710

—

5,710 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(281)

281

—

281 Asset impairment and related charges (1) —

—

(3,103)

3,103

—

3,103 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(871) Total adjustments —

294

(8,800)

9,094

—

8,223 Non-GAAP $ 195,756

$ 105,026

$ 60,508

$ 44,518

$ (6,618)

$ 29,941 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.5 %

35.4 %

18.1 %

(3.4) %

11.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.7 %

30.9 %

22.7 %

(3.4) %

15.3 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.19 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.26 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,358



(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally developed capitalized software, and impairment charges of $0.8 million for right-of-use assets, $0.1 million for leasehold improvements and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 138,740

$ 73,457

$ 89,087

$ (15,630)

$ (805)

$ (12,532) Stock-based compensation —

273

(6,681)

6,954

—

6,954 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(11,482)

11,482

—

11,482 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(406)

406

—

406 Asset impairment and related charges (1) —

—

(9,000)

9,000

—

9,000 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

338

338 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(6,369) Total adjustments —

273

(27,569)

27,842

338

21,811 Non-GAAP $ 138,740

$ 73,730

$ 61,518

$ 12,212

$ (467)

$ 9,279 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.9 %

64.2 %

(11.3) %

(0.6) %

(9.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.1 %

44.3 %

8.8 %

(0.3) %

6.7 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.11) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















115,030 Non-GAAP



















116,690



(1) Includes impairment charges of $2.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.2 million for leasehold improvements, and $1.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 127,203

$ 61,684

$ 70,287

$ (8,603)

$ (276)

$ (6,495) Stock-based compensation —

606

(6,635)

7,241

—

7,241 Restructuring and related charges —

714

(362)

1,076

—

1,076 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(364)

364

—

364 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

226

226 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(2,390) Total adjustments —

1,320

(7,361)

8,681

226

6,517 Non-GAAP $ 127,203

$ 63,004

$ 62,926

$ 78

$ (50)

$ 22 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



48.5 %

55.3 %

(6.8) %

(0.2) %

(5.1) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



49.5 %

49.5 %

0.1 %

— %

— % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.06) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.00 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















112,031 Non-GAAP



















116,710



Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 456,556

$ 241,270

$ 231,002

$ 10,268

$ (8,435)

$ 1,097 Stock-based compensation —

1,089

(18,498)

19,587

—

19,587 Restructuring and related charges —

460

(14,800)

15,260

11

15,271 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(755)

755

—

755 Asset impairment and related charges (1) —

—

(12,103)

12,103

—

12,103 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

567

567 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(9,778) Total adjustments —

1,549

(46,156)

47,705

578

38,505 Non-GAAP $ 456,556

$ 242,819

$ 184,846

$ 57,973

$ (7,857)

$ 39,602 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.8 %

50.6 %

2.2 %

(1.8) %

0.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.2 %

40.5 %

12.7 %

(1.7) %

8.7 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.01 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.34 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,385



(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally developed capitalized software, and impairment charges of $3.7 million for right-of-use assets, $4.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $2.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 440,815

$ 230,678

$ 218,139

$ 12,539

$ (2,211)

$ 153 Stock-based compensation —

1,895

(18,829)

20,724

—

20,724 Restructuring and related charges —

714

(445)

1,159

—

1,159 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2,499)

2,499

—

2,499 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

672

672 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

3,099 Total adjustments —

2,609

(21,773)

24,382

672

28,153 Non-GAAP $ 440,815

$ 233,287

$ 196,366

$ 36,921

$ (1,539)

$ 28,306 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.3 %

49.5 %

2.8 %

(0.5) %

— % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.9 %

44.5 %

8.4 %

(0.3) %

6.4 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ — Non-GAAP



















$ 0.24 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,910

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband

Video Income from operations (1) $ 38,192

$ 6,326 Depreciation 2,001

859 Other non-operating expense, net (2,733)

(1,199) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 37,460

$ 5,986 Revenue $ 145,338

$ 50,418 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 25.8 %

11.9 %









Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 13,781

$ (1,569) Depreciation 2,133

1,093 Other non-operating income, net 406

213 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 16,320

$ (263) Revenue $ 92,937

$ 45,803 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 17.6 %

(0.6) %









Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 6,128

$ (6,050) Depreciation 1,746

1,343 Other non-operating income, net 211

132 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 8,085

$ (4,575) Revenue $ 75,806

$ 51,397 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 10.7 %

(8.9) %









Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 60,567

$ (2,594) Depreciation 6,120

3,051 Other non-operating expense, net (2,506)

(1,085) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 64,181

$ (628) Revenue $ 317,172

$ 139,384 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 20.2 %

(0.5) %









Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 44,307

$ (7,386) Depreciation 5,061

4,117 Other non-operating expense, net (44)

(42) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 49,324

$ (3,311) Revenue $ 273,253

$ 167,562 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 18.1 %

(2.0) %



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation".

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 27, 2024

June 28, 2024

September 29, 2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 21,718

$ (12,532)

$ (6,495) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,088

(3,903)

(2,384) Interest expense, net 2,686

1,424

619 Depreciation 2,860

3,226

3,089 EBITDA 34,352

(11,785)

(5,171)











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 5,710

6,954

7,241 Restructuring and related charges 281

11,482

1,076 Non-recurring advisory fees —

406

364 Asset impairment and related charges 3,103

9,000

— Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 43,446

$ 16,057

$ 3,510 Revenue $ 195,756

$ 138,740

$ 127,203 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) 11.1 %

(9.0) %

(5.1) % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 22.2 %

11.6 %

2.8 %



Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2024

September 29, 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 1,097

$ 153 Provision for income taxes 736

10,175 Interest expense, net 4,833

2,125 Depreciation 9,171

9,178 EBITDA 15,837

21,631







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 19,587

20,724 Restructuring and related charges 15,271

1,159 Non-recurring advisory fees 755

2,499 Asset impairment and related charges 12,103

— Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 63,553

$ 46,013 Revenue $ 456,556

$ 440,815 Net income margin (GAAP) 0.2 %

— % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 13.9 %

10.4 %

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q4 2024 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $ 205 to $ 220

$ 114 to $ 125

$ 70 to $ 73

$ 44 to $ 52

$ 30 to $ 36 Stock-based compensation expense —

—

(9)

9

9 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

— to 1 Total adjustments —

—

(9)

9

9 to 10 Non-GAAP $ 205 to $ 220

$ 114 to $ 125

$ 61 to $ 64

$ 53 to $ 61

$ 39 to $ 46 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







55.4 % to 56.7 %

34.1 % to 33.2 %

21.5 % to 23.6 %

14.6 % to 16.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







55.4 % to 56.7 %

29.8 % to 29.1 %

25.7 % to 27.6 %

19.0 % to 20.9 % Diluted net income per share:





































GAAP































$ 0.26 to $ 0.31 Non-GAAP































$ 0.33 to $ 0.39 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP and Non-GAAP































117.8

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2024 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $ 662 to $ 677

$ 354 to $ 366

$ 301 to $ 304

$ 54 to $ 62

$ 31 to $ 37 Stock-based compensation expense —

2

(27)

29

29 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(15)

15

15 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(1)

1

1 Asset impairment and related charges —

—

(12)

12

12 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

(10) to (9) Total adjustments —

2

(55)

57

48 to 49 Non-GAAP $ 662 to $ 677

$ 356 to $ 368

$ 246 to $ 249

$ 111 to $ 119

$ 79 to $ 86 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







53.6 % to 54.0 %

45.5 % to 44.9 %

8.2 % to 9.2 %

4.7 % to 5.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







53.9 % to 54.3 %

37.2 % to 36.8 %

16.7 % to 17.6 %

11.9 % to 12.7 % Diluted net income per share:





































GAAP































$ 0.27 to $ 0.32 Non-GAAP































$ 0.67 to $ 0.73 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP and Non-GAAP































117.5



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q4 2024 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income from operations (2) $ 52 to $ 57

$ 1 to $ 4 Depreciation 2

2

1

1 Segment adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 54 to $ 59

$ 2 to $ 5

































2024 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (2) $ 112 to $ 117

$ (2) to $ 1 Depreciation 9

9

4

4 Other non-operating expense, net (3)

(3)

(1)

(1) Segment adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 118 to $ 123

$ 1 to $ 4



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" above. (3) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance".

Harmonic Inc. Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q4 2024 Financial Guidance

2024 Financial Guidance Net income (GAAP) $ 30 to $ 36

$ 31 to $ 37 Provision for income taxes 11

14

11

13 Interest expense, net 2

2

7

7 Depreciation 3

3

13

13 EBITDA 46 to 55

62 to 70















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 9

9

29

29 Restructuring and related charges —

—

15

15 Asset impairment and related charges —

—

12

12 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

1

1 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 55 to $ 64

$ 119 to $ 127



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Consolidated Segment adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.