Harmonic Leads Video Streaming and Broadcast Delivery Innovation at IBC2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is set to showcase a wide range of cloud and software-based innovations at IBC2024, reinforcing its position as the worldwide leader in video processing and delivery. The company will demonstrate innovations for production and playout, broadcast and distribution, live sports streaming and content monetization to help service providers and broadcasters boost their revenues, elevate viewing experiences and minimize video infrastructure costs.

"Innovation in video streaming and broadcast delivery is a hallmark of Harmonic," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "At IBC2024, we're excited to unveil solutions that increase monetization, dramatically improve video streaming and broadcast experiences and reduce infrastructure expenses for service providers and broadcasters, setting a new standard of excellence."

Driving Revenue Growth and Viewer Engagement

Harmonic will showcase several advancements for video streaming, including new AI-powered capabilities, allowing video service providers and broadcasters to:

Boost advertising revenues: In-stream advertising features on Harmonic's VOS ® 360 Ad SaaS create new premium inventory to monetize high- and low-action moments in sports events.

In-stream advertising features on Harmonic's VOS 360 Ad SaaS create new premium inventory to monetize high- and low-action moments in sports events. Enrich video workflows: New AI-powered content processing technologies on VOS360 Media SaaS include cutting-edge speech-to-text capability for closed captioning and voice cloning for on-the-fly audio commentary translation of live video content.

New AI-powered content processing technologies on VOS360 Media SaaS include cutting-edge speech-to-text capability for closed captioning and voice cloning for on-the-fly audio commentary translation of live video content. Personalize live sports streaming: Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS enables service providers to rapidly and automatically create personalized sports highlights, fueling fan engagement.

Minimizing Video Infrastructure Costs

Harmonic will showcase advancements designed to lower video infrastructure costs for service providers and broadcasters:

Next-generation XOS and Spectrum™ X platforms: Harmonic's flagship XOS advanced media processor enables 50% more channel encoding/transcoding than the previous generation, and the Spectrum X media server doubles channel density for certain workflows.

Harmonic's flagship XOS advanced media processor enables 50% more channel encoding/transcoding than the previous generation, and the Spectrum X media server doubles channel density for certain workflows. Playout to delivery: Attendees can check out a groundbreaking playout-to-delivery capability on the XOS media processor and VOS360 Media SaaS, combining advanced playout, sophisticated branding and premium encoding in a single software-based solution or SaaS offering.

Attendees can check out a groundbreaking playout-to-delivery capability on the XOS media processor and VOS360 Media SaaS, combining advanced playout, sophisticated branding and premium encoding in a single software-based solution or SaaS offering. Dynamic frame rate encoding: Harmonic's new AI-based dynamic frame rate encoding algorithm reduces CPU resources and bandwidth by 20% and 15%, respectively, while maintaining exceptional video quality.

Harmonic's new AI-based dynamic frame rate encoding algorithm reduces CPU resources and bandwidth by 20% and 15%, respectively, while maintaining exceptional video quality. Encoder stress performance gauge: Service providers can now measure CPU resource consumption and the video quality of channels encoded by the server in real time to maximize the number of encoded channels and preserve video quality.

Building Powerful Partnerships

Harmonic is working with several industry leaders to drive forward the evolution of video streaming and broadcast technologies. Highlights at IBC2024 will include:

AI innovations : Collaborating with Kebula, Camb.ai, LingoPal, Southworks and Microsoft with Azure OpenAI Service, Harmonic is driving innovation in automated clip extraction, voice cloning and personalized live sports streaming.

: Collaborating with Kebula, Camb.ai, LingoPal, Southworks and Microsoft with Azure OpenAI Service, Harmonic is driving innovation in automated clip extraction, voice cloning and personalized live sports streaming. Advanced monetization : Harmonic is enhancing monetization opportunities for broadcasters and service providers by integrating VOS360 Ad SaaS with: castLabs PRESTOplay for server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) applications; FreeWheel for unified yield management; Google Ad Manager for unified yield management; and RYFF for virtual product placement.

: Harmonic is enhancing monetization opportunities for broadcasters and service providers by integrating VOS360 Ad SaaS with: Simplified cloud delivery: Harmonic is simplifying video streaming and delivery through collaborations with leading cloud providers, including Microsoft, Google and AWS.

Harmonic is simplifying video streaming and delivery through collaborations with leading cloud providers, including Microsoft, Google and AWS. Streamlined content management: Fully integrated with Deltatre, Quickplay and Viaccess-Orca, Harmonic is streamlining content management.

Fully integrated with Deltatre, Quickplay and Viaccess-Orca, Harmonic is streamlining content management. Secure Content: Harmonic's video products are integrated with advanced watermarking technology from Irdeto, NAGRA and Viaccess-Orca to protect video content.

To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at IBC2024, stand 1.B20, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/ibc/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

