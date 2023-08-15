Harmonic Showcases Broad 10G Fiber Portfolio at Fiber Connect 2023

Harmonic's Market-Leading Virtualized Broadband Platform Accelerates the Delivery of 10G Fiber Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will showcase its industry-leading virtualized broadband platform and versatile 10G Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions at Fiber Connect 2023. Harmonic's innovative Optical Line Termination (OLT) devices enable broadband providers to deploy ultra-high-speed internet services rapidly and efficiently.

"Harmonic's goal is to equip broadband providers with versatile solutions that quickly bring differentiated, best-in-breed connectivity to fight churn and drive growth," said Dan Gledhill, senior vice president, broadband business operations at Harmonic. "At Fiber Connect, we'll showcase our portfolio of Remote-OLT shelves and industry-leading nodes that enable operators to deploy fiber to the home from headends, outdoor cabinets and strand locations."

Harmonic is leading the charge for fiber broadband innovation with new and unique solutions:

  • The new temperature hardened switch: Harmonic's Wharf delivers reliable, ultra-fast connectivity including high-density 10G residential FTTx and 100G business-class Ethernet services from outdoor cabinetry and equipment closets.
  • Remote OLT nodes for disaggregated networks: Harmonic's market-leading nodes are the only solution on the market to support 10G FTTx and 10G DOCSIS simultaneously from a hybrid node and virtualized core.

Bringing MDU Broadband Expertise to the Fiber Connect Conference
Richard Rommes, vice president of access networks solutions and strategy for Harmonic's broadband business, will share insights on "Solving the Multi-Dwelling Properties Challenge" at the Fiber Connect conference session on Aug. 22 at 2:20 p.m. in the Fiber Theater.

Harmonic will demonstrate its latest innovations at Fiber Connect, Aug. 20-23, in Orlando at booth 731. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at Fiber Connect, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/fiber-connect/.  

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning solutions power next-gen broadband services for over 95 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

