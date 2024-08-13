Harmonic to Participate in the Rosenblatt 4th Annual Virtual Technology Summit and the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Rosenblatt 4th Annual Virtual Technology Summit, on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, and will also host virtual investor meetings with Walter Jankovic, Chief Financial Officer, throughout the day. Mr. Ben-Natan and Mr. Jankovic will also host investor meetings at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit in Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally.

