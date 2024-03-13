Harmonic to Showcase Fiber-Made-Simple Solutions at FTTH Conference 2024

Harmonic's Versatile Fiber Solutions Bring Unrivalled Flexibility to Fiber Broadband Service Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the company will showcase its versatile solutions for high-speed fiber broadband service delivery at the FTTH Conference in Berlin. Harmonic's market-leading cOS® broadband platform and unique family of network edge devices enable operators to address a variety of deployment scenarios and effectively provide reliable broadband service to more subscribers and communities.

Harmonic cOS® Broadband Platform

"As proud members of the FTTH Council Europe, Harmonic endeavors to provide broadband service providers with open and simple solutions that facilitate network evolution and expansion," said Dan Gledhill, senior vice president, broadband business operations at Harmonic. "At the FTTH Conference, we'll showcase how fiber network operators accelerate time to market and enhance fiber services while reducing operational expenses over time."

Harmonic innovations at the FTTH Conference will include:

Simplifying PON migrations: With Harmonic's fiber solutions, operators can support several PON technologies simultaneously, including XGS-PON, ComboPON, GPON and 10G EPON.

With Harmonic's fiber solutions, operators can support several PON technologies simultaneously, including XGS-PON, ComboPON, GPON and 10G EPON. Empowering operators with Open ONU: Harmonic's fiber solution offers an open approach to ONU selection. Operators can leverage the customer premise equipment of their choice to provide the best in-home Wi-Fi experience or select pre-integrated CPE options.

Harmonic's fiber solution offers an open approach to ONU selection. Operators can leverage the customer premise equipment of their choice to provide the best in-home Wi-Fi experience or select pre-integrated CPE options. Solving MDU challenges: Harmonic's cOS broadband platform powers a broad range of uniquely versatile network edge devices to simplify equipment installations and accelerate service deployment to multi-dwelling units utilizing both fiber and coax connectivity simultaneously.

Harmonic's cOS broadband platform powers a broad range of uniquely versatile network edge devices to simplify equipment installations and accelerate service deployment to multi-dwelling units utilizing both fiber and coax connectivity simultaneously. Winning subscribers with an always-on broadband service: Harmonic's cOS Central provides advanced telemetry to improve network performance and foster proactive optimization. With the cOS platform, operators benefit from 99.999%+ service availability and reduce trouble tickets for fewer calls and truck rolls.

Harmonic's cOS Central provides advanced telemetry to improve network performance and foster proactive optimization. With the cOS platform, operators benefit from 99.999%+ service availability and reduce trouble tickets for fewer calls and truck rolls. Advantages of a virtualized core: Service providers can offer more affordable and resilient high-speed broadband services by leveraging the cOS virtualized core to power a portfolio of flexible, multi-purpose OLT edge devices through a unified platform.

Bringing Fiber Market Leadership to the FTTH Conference

Harmonic is a proud new member of the FTTH Council Europe and shares the association's mission to advance ubiquitous full fiber-based connectivity throughout Europe.

"Our mission is to build an ecosystem that fosters collaboration between major players in the FTTH community and to ultimately create a brighter future for broadband connectivity in Europe," said Vincent Garnier, director general of the FTTH Council. "As one of our newest members, Harmonic will be an integral part of making this vision become a reality."

Harmonic will take center stage as a speaker during the FTTH Conference. Dan Gledhill will share insights on "Solving the MDU Wiring Challenge" on Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the Open Exhibition Theater in hall 25.

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS virtualized core platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 26 million homes for over 108 service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic's fiber innovations will be on display in hall 25, stand B18 at the FTTH Conference. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

