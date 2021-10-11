Harmonic Unveils Breakthrough MAC Anywhere Solution

"Surging demand for ultra-fast broadband has made legacy access infrastructure unsustainable," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "FMA will play an important role in next-generation networks, and our unique MAC Anywhere approach is the smarter way to deploy FMA. Leveraging our CableOS Platform in a Flexible MAC Architecture, operators can simplify network operations, use the hardware of their choice, and power 10G and symmetrical multi-gigabit internet in the most sustainable way possible."

Unlike other recently announced FMA products, Harmonic's FMA offering containerizes MAC functions and orchestrates the MAC in any standard Remote MAC-PHY hardware device. Whether deployed in an operator's datacenter and/or in the outside plant, on hardware developed by Harmonic or a third party, the CableOS Platform can orchestrate MAC Anywhere dynamically across the network to ensure a superior quality of service for subscribers. Harmonic's MAC Anywhere solution is built on the industry's most advanced and field-proven software, accelerating the roll out of FMA.

Harmonic will showcase its new Mac Anywhere solution during the virtual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 11-14. To learn more about Harmonic's participation in the event and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

