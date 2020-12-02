Harmonic's CableOS Platform Sets Access Communications on Path to Next-Gen Broadband

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Canadian telecommunications company Access Communications has deployed Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® Platform to transform its broadband operations, lower opex with green technology and deliver a superior subscriber experience. As the industry leader in virtualized access and distributed access architectures (DAA), Harmonic enables Access Communications to expand broadband capacity with increased simplicity, unparalleled flexibility and cost efficiency.

"Access Communications is a not-for-profit co-operative connecting the province of Saskatchewan for over 40 years. Delivering reliable, affordable and faster broadband services to our communities is critically important for us," said Jeffrey De Sarno, chief technology officer at Access Communications. "We chose Harmonic, the market leader in virtualized access technology and distributed access architectures, because it is driving a smarter, more flexible broadband future. Leaning into Harmonic's expertise, we are rapidly building out our next-gen access network."

Access Communications adopted Harmonic's software-based CableOS Platform in a DAA architecture deployed with the Ripple R-PHY node, as well as third-party nodes, allowing swift capacity improvement and extending the life of its hybrid fiber-coaxial network. Using the CableOS Platform, Access Communications can transition to the next generation of broadband networks while consuming significantly less power than traditional solutions.

"Access Communications is expanding its high-speed digital highway that makes internet accessible, reliable and affordable for everyone, and we are honored to be part of their efforts," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "Growing network capacity is easy with our CableOS Platform, which offers efficient bandwidth scaling and green technology to reduce power and operational costs."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 2 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Access Communications Co-operative

Access Communications Co-operative is one of Saskatchewan's largest telecommunications companies providing reliable and affordable internet, television, telephone and security services. What makes Access unique is the company's involvement in the communities it serves, especially through the AccessNow TV community channels.

Access Communications began serving customers in 1978. Since then, it has grown into a province-wide Co-operative serving over 235 communities and 170,000 sq. km of rural areas in Saskatchewan. As a not-for-profit co-operative, Access invests 100% of its earnings right back into the communities and rural areas where it does business. To learn more about the Co-operative, visit www.myaccess.ca.

