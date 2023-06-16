Harmony Health Group Announces a Change in Branding Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harmony Health Group announced that they have rebranded with a new name and logo and are undergoing a full rebrand to roll out in the upcoming months. This change was part of an initiative to reinvest and revitalize their portfolio. CEO Dr. Deja Gilbert has been instrumental in shifting the organization's culture, focusing on both employee wellbeing and clinical offerings.

Dr. Gilbert emphasized that by building upon the services they offer, they are able to provide treatment to their clients with mental health and/or substance use disorders, which is a key element in the success of their business, thanks to the dedication and passion of their staff.

Harmony has positioned itself to offer a full continuum of care, with 10 locations across 5 states and the potential to grow even further. This has been made possible by the dedication of their team of professionals, ensuring that the core services provided remain evidence-based and across all behavioral health diagnoses.

Looking Towards the Future

In late 2022, Thrive Healthcare acquired Harmony Health Group (formerly Harmony Recovery Group), enabling Harmony to continue providing comprehensive care with the aim of creating a safe, clean, and comfortable atmosphere for sustained recovery and well-being management.

Dr. Gilbert noted how this acquisition had continued to further along the mission of Harmony since its inception. "Our first location was opened in 2015 and our mission today remains the same as it was then: to provide individualized, evidence-based treatment in a comfortable, compassionate and caring environment where clients can feel safe and are encouraged to live a life of wellness. We look forward to seeing the continued growth as we service all lines of behavioral healthcare needs."

Harmony Health Group has unveiled a new logo inspired by Eastern Asian culture, Ikiagai. Ikiagai—which translates to "your reason for being" in Japanese, from iki (life) and gai (worth or value)—embodies the concept of finding inner harmony for a happy and fulfilling life.

Harmony Health Group has transformed their Ikigai-inspired logo to symbolize the company's goal of being the source of light and guidance in times of difficulty. Each of their ten locations offers a range of services to help people achieve a better future, including group therapy, support, healing, and connection. The pillars of Harmony's logo – Compassion, Admission, Acceptance and Forgiveness – form the border of the logo and are essential components of recovery and sustainability. Inside the logo lies Hope, Love, Honesty and Mission – the foundation and motivation that drive Harmony's future.

"At Harmony Health Group, we are devoted to providing top-notch care that is centered around compassion and respect for our patients. We are committed to revolutionizing the healthcare industry and strive to always bring forth better solutions for providing care now and in the future," said Dr. Gilbert.

To learn more about Harmony Health Group, visit www.hhgcares.com.

Media Contact

Marissa Zinsser

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

866-461-4474

About Harmony Health Group

Harmony Health Group (HHG) is comprised of a network of 10 treatment centers located throughout Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. HHG's treatment centers are focused on behavioral healthcare programming with a focus on mental health treatment, substance abuse recovery, and dual-diagnosis care. Harmony Health Group's programs are recognized for their compassionate, patient-centered philosophy and commitment to evidence-based treatments.

SOURCE Harmony Health Group