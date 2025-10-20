Harmony Whole Person Oral Healthcare Launches Integrated Oral Health Facility in Oakland

The new 43-chair clinic uses dental visits as a gateway to comprehensive health screenings and

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Whole Person Oral Healthcare has opened its doors in downtown Oakland, introducing an innovative model of care that integrates advanced dentistry with whole-person wellness. Harmony is expanding access to oral health care with a full range of state-of-the-art services for all patients and accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare, with Medi-Cal coverage available soon. As a hub for advanced dental technology, the clinic evaluates and pioneers new innovations while providing preventive screenings and whole-person wellness checks. Recognizing oral health as a gateway to overall well-being, Harmony identifies oral indicators of systemic conditions and delivers a full suite of comprehensive oral care.

Through timely referrals and coordinated care with other health providers, Harmony facilitates early intervention for health risks such as high blood pressure, diabetes, oral cancer, and mental and behavioral health, while also advancing efforts to promote better health across the entire community.

Harmony operates independently under its own management structure and partners with Emerge, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, for strategic collaboration and expertise.

"The mouth is one of the most powerful diagnostic tools in health care," said Dr. Greg Kaplan, Clinical Director of Harmony. "At Harmony, we're removing the silos between oral and overall health to create a smarter, more equitable path to whole-person care."

The 43-chair clinic transforms routine dental visits into opportunities for whole-person health assessments, using the dental chair as a vital entry point to screen for systemic health conditions and risk factors. Located at 1333 Broadway in downtown Oakland, Harmony is demonstrating new ways dentistry can evolve – not just for patients, but also for dental practitioners and the field of oral health as a whole.

Investment in Community Health and Jobs

The clinic is designed to advance innovation in whole-person care, expand access for underserved populations, and strengthen local health resources in Oakland. This new facility helps address a critical gap in local healthcare.

"Harmony is part of the Oakland community," said Dr. Greg Kaplan. "We are working with our community partners and local dental offices to support patient referrals, professional development opportunities, and access to advanced care that enhances their own services and provide quality care for those in need."

"It brings a big smile to my face to see such an innovative, dynamic investment in healthcare move into the heart of downtown Oakland," said Jim Wunderman, CEO for the Bay Area Council. "The Harmony clinic offers much-needed access to important dental care services and represents just the kind of smart economic development the Bay Area Council is encouraging throughout the Bay Area to help reawaken and energize our urban centers."

Delta Dental of California's partnership supports Harmony's launch, technology integration, and long-term sustainability while also creating new jobs and training opportunities for the local workforce.

"We're proud to partner with Harmony on a model that redefines what oral health care can be," said Sarah Chavarria, CEO and President of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "Together, we're expanding access, driving innovation, and showing what's possible when oral health is seamlessly connected to overall well-being."

Technology and Integration: Improving Patient and Provider Experience

To enable dental-medical integration (DMI), Harmony uses Epic electronic health records and its Care Everywhere, allowing secure, real-time sharing of patient information between dental and medical teams. This connectivity supports timely referrals, coordinated treatment plans, and earlier intervention for chronic or emerging conditions.

"Each day, Care Everywhere powers the exchange of more than 25 million patient records, helping medical and dental providers share information at the point of care," said Corey Elfman, Implementation Executive at Epic. "In 2024 alone, dentists changed medications over 234,000 times based on safety warnings in Epic. This shows the benefit of having an interoperable, comprehensive health record for each patient. We're excited to support Harmony in providing whole-person care."

"At Harmony, we're using the dental chair as a frontline tool for prevention, early intervention, and caring support," said Dr. Kaplan. "Our technology-enabled, human-centered approach means every touchpoint, from booking and check-in to diagnostics, is personalized, effortless, and empowering for the patient."

About Harmony Whole Person Oral Healthcare

Harmony Whole Person Oral Healthcare is a newly established dental clinic located in Oakland, California, designed to address significant gaps in dental care within the community. The clinic aims to enhance oral health by accepting many dental insurance plans and providing a comprehensive range of services, including specialty care and a dedicated pediatric zone, while also advancing innovation to improve patient outcomes and support providers with new models and ideas that can be applied across the profession. It operates independently under its own management structure, while partnering with Delta Dental of California and Affiliates for strategic guidance and expertise. The clinic's mission is to improve both provider and patient experiences, leveraging technology to integrate dental and medical care for holistic health outcomes. For more information about Harmony, please visit: https://www.harmonyoralhealth.com/.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

*Delta Dental of California and Affiliates' operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

