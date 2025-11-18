The American Heart Association Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts™ initiative, in collaboration with Delta Dental of California, creates a standard of care for heart health screening in the oral health care setting

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, approximately 29 million people see a dentist but not another medical professional.1 By incorporating blood pressure screenings into routine dental care visits, dental teams can help identify patients with hypertension and at risk for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., often before symptoms appear.

New resources help dentists identify patients at risk for cardiovascular disease Post this Nearly 9 in 10 dental patients think of their dental care team as an important part of their overall health care team.

The American Heart Association's Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts™ initiative, in collaboration with Delta Dental of California, has launched a new standard of care for heart health screening within the oral health care setting. Focused on blood pressure screening and referral to primary care, Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts provides professional education highlighting the connection between oral health and heart health, a standard blood pressure screening and referral guide, and educational materials for patients.

A 2024 survey conducted by The Harris Poll for the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, found that nearly 9 in 10 dental patients (88%) think of their dental care team as an important part of their overall health care team.2 More than 80 percent of patients are open to their dental care team taking their blood pressure at their dental appointments to help them manage their health.3

"For many, the dental chair is the only point of contact with the health care system, and that makes dental professionals an essential partner in chronic disease early detection," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association. "That early detection can lead to timely referrals, better outcomes and lives saved."

"The mouth is a gateway to the body, and oral health professionals have a powerful opportunity to integrate more into their patients' collective health care team beyond protecting their patients' teeth," said Daniel Croley, D.M.D., chief dental officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "By connecting oral health and heart health, this initiative helps dentists identify risks early and guide patients toward care that can improve and even save lives."

The new Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts resources will help dental care professionals:

Learn more about the connection between oral health and cardiovascular health and engage with the latest science on blood pressure management through an e-module and educational activities.





Adopt a standardized blood pressure screening process with referrals to primary care. Participating practices can also join the Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts recognition program for quality screening practices in oral health settings and be recognized as a Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts Participating Site.





Provide patients with educational materials that explain the connection between oral health and cardiovascular health and help them take charge of their overall health.

High blood pressure affects nearly half (46.7%) of all adults in the U.S. and is a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke. A new joint guideline from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, released in August 2025, advises earlier treatment for hypertension that includes lifestyle modification and medications as appropriate, and reinforces the importance of healthy lifestyle behaviors, such as eating a heart healthy diet, being physically active, and maintaining or achieving a healthy weight.

The Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts initiative aims to improve the overall health of patients nationwide by expanding access to integrated health care and educating patients and clinicians on the connection between heart health and oral health. For more information, visit www.heart.org/HealthySmiles.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

