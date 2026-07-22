HarmonyCares Ranks Among Medicare's Top ACO REACH Performers for 2024

The In-Home Primary Care Provider Generated $36 Million in Net Savings While Maintaining High-Quality Care for High-Need Patients

TROY, Mich., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmonyCares ACO LLC, a leading provider of in-home primary care for people with complex healthcare needs, has maintained its position as the second-best performing ACO REACH participant in the country, according to data released by CMS. The company achieved a net savings rate of 25.8% in its second performance year (2024) in the High Needs Track of ACO REACH. Among the 115 ACOs nationwide participating in the model, HarmonyCares posted one of the strongest combinations of savings and quality of any organization in the program — while also caring for some of Medicare's highest-need, highest-cost patient populations.

Key results for 2024:

31.4% gross savings rate — second highest of any ACO, within 0.1 percentage points of the top performer — and improving on 2023 performance of 24.0%

25.8% net savings rate — second highest of any ACO, within 0.1 percentage points of the top performer — and improving on 2023 performance of 23.6%

$36.0 million in net savings — among the highest dollar-savings totals in the model, ranking in the top 12% of all 115 ACOs

$43.8 million in total gross annual medical cost savings for 3,333 Medicare beneficiaries with complex, chronic conditions

95.4% quality score — above the model-wide median (92.9%) and well above the model-wide average (81.1%), driven by the 99.5 th percentile performance on the Days At Home measure

percentile performance on the Days At Home measure Earned a High Performers Pool payment based on combined savings and quality performance — a distinction only 49 of the 115 ACOs in the model achieved

HarmonyCares offers in-home primary care services for people who often have multiple chronic conditions, unmet social needs, and functional limitations that make it difficult to care for themselves or attend routine doctor's visits. Its model brings proactive primary care into the home for patients who are more likely to rely on emergency departments or hospitals when their needs go unmet. HarmonyCares serves both traditional Medicare patients and contracts with Medicare Advantage plans to care for their highest-need, highest-cost patients.

"These results validate our approach to patient care. Meeting our health system's most complex patients with care in the home translates to better outcomes and lower costs — without any tradeoff in quality," said Matt Chance, CEO, HarmonyCares. "Our care teams meet these patients where they are, both literally and clinically, and this performance is proof of what's possible when health care delivery is built specifically around the needs of the sickest, most vulnerable patients in Medicare."

HarmonyCares participates in ACO REACH's "High Needs" population track, a cohort of 14 ACOs designed specifically for organizations serving the most medically complex, highest-cost Medicare beneficiaries. These patients are defined as having multiple chronic conditions, frailty, and elevated mortality risk who are traditionally the most difficult to care for. Within that cohort, HarmonyCares ranked second in both gross and net savings rate, while also posting one of the highest quality scores among High Needs ACOs — a combination few organizations in the program matched.

The ACO REACH Model, a CMS Innovation Center initiative, allows groups of doctors, hospitals, and other medical providers to voluntarily assume financial risk for the quality and spending on a defined population. CMS defines a financial benchmark and allows ACOs to share in savings generated if quality metrics are satisfied. In 2024, the model generated $2.5 billion in gross savings and returned nearly $1 billion in savings back to Medicare. Model participants also demonstrated high quality while caring for 2.5 million Medicare beneficiaries.

ACO REACH is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2026, with CMS launching the Long-term Enhanced ACO Design, or LEAD, Model in 2027. Under LEAD, CMS will apply High Needs policies to qualifying beneficiaries across all ACOs — a design choice that reflects the continued importance of caring for medically complex Medicare patients.

"CMS has made clear that high-needs patients will remain a priority as the program transitions to the LEAD Model in 2027," said Chance. "It gives us confidence to keep building the care teams, technology, and infrastructure this population requires, and to keep expanding our ability to reach more of Medicare's sickest, highest-need patients in the years ahead."

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading national value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs. Headquartered out of Troy, Michigan, HarmonyCares operates home-based primary care practices in 12 states. HarmonyCares employs more than 200 primary care providers to deliver patient-centered care under an integrated, team-based, physician-driven model. Visit https://harmonycares.com/ to learn more.

Disclaimer Required by CMS

The statements contained in this press release are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

SOURCE HarmonyCares