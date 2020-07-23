Harness Achieves 675% Global Partner Growth with Expanded Channel Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service™ platform, today announced the expansion of its Global Partner Program . To validate the program's success, the company grew its strategic partnerships by 675% over 2019, with 38 new partnerships across 18 countries including AWS, Google Cloud, AppDynamics, HashiCorp and class-leading channel partners who will sell and service the Harness platform across the Americas and EMEA. These include AHEAD, Benchmark Corporation, Digital Architects Zurich, Econocom, Evry, Grid Dynamics, Orasi, Relevance Labs and Trace3.

This rapid growth is a testament to increasing industry demand to ship software in containers and microservices quickly, securely and without error.

In the first half of FY21, Harness:

Launched a new Partner Program that provides partners the opportunity to help customers simplify CD, accelerate their strategic business practices, and earn lucrative resale and co-sell incentives.

Delivered Partner Sales Learning Paths built on Harness internal curriculum, offered via self-service and focused on a value sales motion.

built on Harness internal curriculum, offered via self-service and focused on a value sales motion. Was named an AWS Global Start-Up Partner and AWS Advanced Partner.

"As every business becomes a software business, just about every company on the planet faces the challenge to move fast without breaking things," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. "As a platform company, a strong channel partner ecosystem is crucial to our success, yet we want to give our partners a program that adapts to their business – not the other way around. Our Partner Program allows us to lend our expertise in helping software teams ship code at the speed of modern innovation, while expanding our strategic partnerships with some of the biggest names in enterprise technology."

"Strategic partnerships are key to our customer success objectives in the market. Our goal is to create an ecosystem of partners that can make our platform a pillar of success for every company in every industry, as evidenced by our rapid partner growth," said Jason Eubanks, Chief Revenue Officer, Harness. "Every business now cares about deployment frequency, lead time, MTTR and change failure rate. It's ultimately how software delivery is measured in 2020. With Harness, our partners get to impact these metrics to help their customers digitally transform, and become elite performers within their industries."

With a focus on accelerating modern software delivery, Harness is rolling out the following partner resources for availability in the second half of FY21:

A training and certification program delivered through Harness University that enables partners to deliver a lifecycle of services across the entire Harness platform.

that enables partners to deliver a lifecycle of services across the entire Harness platform. Invitation to sponsor {unscripted} - the industry's first CI/CD conference to promote best practices of simple and scalable software delivery.

- the industry's first CI/CD conference to promote best practices of simple and scalable software delivery. A Partner Solutions Lead Program that enables Harness sales teams to pass leads to partners for their DevOps-related service and solution offerings.

Supporting Partner Quotes

Digital Architects Zurich

"At Digital Architects Zurich, our mission is to create the digital highway for our customers' software delivery and operations. We have collaborated with Harness to give joint customers access to a modern Continuous Delivery solution and are excited by how Harness is embracing and addressing this challenge," said Tobias Sager, Managing Consultant at Digital Architects Zurich. "Furthermore, Harness' partner program is designed to allow our teams to work seamlessly to develop the next generation of solutions for our customers and the flexibility, support and ready-to-use resources available through the program are helping us mutually grow our business very quickly. We look forward to continuing working closely together and jointly driving great value for our customers in the growing area of AI-driven and cloud-native Continuous Delivery."

AHEAD

"Harness not only provides a leading solution for Enterprise Continuous Deployment, but also has quickly become a great partner to work with," said Chris Birtwhistle, leader of the cloud platforms and applications practice at AHEAD. "Through our partnership, we're providing shared clients with the confidence to pursue their longer term CI/CD journey, while staying focused on achieving near term enterprise and business challenges."

Trace3

"The Trace3 Cloud Practice has seen an exceptional amount of interest from our customers who have multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments to simplify and accelerate continuous delivery. Speed to market, efficiency and simplicity are critical to our customers' software delivery process," said Darren Patterson, Solution Director for Cloud at Trace3. "We believe Harness is a good fit for those customer needs. I am very excited about our partnership with Harness, their unique solutions, sales growth and our related Cloud and DevOps services to meet our customers' needs as we head into the second half of this year!"

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service™ platform designed to provide a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io .

