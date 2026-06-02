Harness Acquires Codecov from Sentry to Strengthen Software Delivery Governance in the AI Era

Integration embeds code coverage intelligence directly into the delivery pipeline, strengthening governance across the software delivery lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, and Sentry, the leader in application monitoring, today announced that Harness has acquired Codecov from Sentry. AI is helping engineering teams create and deliver software faster than ever, but speed without visibility can introduce new quality and release risk. By embedding Codecov's coverage intelligence into Harness, teams can move quickly while maintaining the governance needed to understand what was tested, where risk exists, and what is safe to ship.

For years, software delivery moved at human speed, with changes written, reviewed, and tested by people. AI has removed that constraint—teams now produce more code than ever, increasingly with agents generating changes alongside humans. The systems responsible for testing, validating, and governing software haven't kept pace, leaving teams with less visibility and control over what they are actually releasing.

Codecov provides critical visibility into how much of an application's codebase has been tested and whether it meets the threshold required to ship safely. By embedding Codecov's coverage intelligence directly into the Harness delivery pipeline, coverage signals can inform real-time release decisions before code is shipped to production.

"AI is dramatically accelerating code creation, but software delivery ultimately comes down to deciding what's safe to release and when," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. "By bringing Codecov into Harness, we can connect coverage data directly to delivery decisions so teams can move faster without sacrificing trust in what they ship. The future of software delivery will depend on turning signals like coverage into enforceable decisions that guide every release."

With Codecov joining Harness, coverage data becomes part of the Harness Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, which connects deployment signals across the delivery lifecycle. Codecov adds a critical new layer to that intelligence: real-time coverage data tied directly to the repositories and changes flowing through the delivery pipeline.

By connecting coverage data with deployment history, security reachability analysis, incident telemetry, and change history, the platform can help teams understand release risk before code reaches production—giving them visibility into what changed, what was tested, and where risk may be accumulating as software delivery continues to accelerate.

Commitment to the Codecov Product and Community

Codecov is trusted by thousands of development teams and widely used across the open source ecosystem. Harness plans to continue investing in Codecov while preserving the experience teams rely on today.

The transition reflects a shared view that modern software delivery depends on strong alignment between development signals, operational visibility, and release governance. Harness plans to accelerate innovation in Codecov while retaining its brand and free access for open source projects.

"Sentry's mission is to help developers see what's breaking in production so they can fix it fast. This focus is what shapes every decision we make," said Milin Desai, CEO, Sentry. "Codecov has become an important tool for thousands of engineering teams, and it deserves the investment and roadmap focus to match that. Coverage intelligence works best when it's embedded in the delivery pipeline, and that's exactly where Harness operates. We didn't just find Codecov a home, we found it the right one."

Ongoing Partnership Between Harness and Sentry

Harness and Sentry are committed to ensuring continuity for Codecov users while building long-term momentum for the product. The companies share a belief that the future of software delivery requires closer alignment between quality, reliability, and visibility.

Together, Harness and Sentry will continue supporting developers and engineering teams through integrations, developer community engagement, and shared efforts to advance the tools and practices needed for the AI-accelerated future of software delivery.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

About Sentry

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry's debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love, all while making customers happier. Sentry is used by over 4 million developers and 150,000 organizations, including Disney+, Cloudflare, GitHub, Anthropic, Vercel, and Atlassian.

SOURCE Harness