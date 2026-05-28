Harness Launches Two New Products to Give Enterprise Engineering Teams Full Visibility into ROI of AI Spend

AI DLC Insights and Cloud & AI Cost Management give engineering leaders the answer to their biggest AI question: what are we spending on AI, and where is the ROI?

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced two new products: AI DLC Insights and Cloud & AI Cost Management. Together, they give engineering organizations real-time visibility into every dollar spent on AI and whether that investment is producing measurable outcomes.

According to Gartner, worldwide AI software spending is expected to be $2.59 trillion in 2026, 47% more than last year's spend. Yet, according to Harness's 2026 State of Engineering Excellence report, 94% of engineering leaders say the metrics that matter most are missing from their current measurement frameworks. As spend continues to climb, the link between spend and business outcomes remains largely unmeasured.

"Every enterprise we talk to is asking the same question: we're spending more on AI than ever, so why can't we show what it's doing for us? The first phase of AI adoption was about getting teams to use and understand the tools. The next phase is about proving the tools have a positive impact," said Trevor Stuart, SVP and GM at Harness. "At Harness, we've built these products because that's exactly where our customers are right now, and demonstrating ROI will be the defining challenge of enterprise AI in 2026."

AI DLC Insights: Connecting Developer Token Spend to Shipped Software

Today, developers write nearly every line of new code with AI assistance. The tools vary — Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Windsurf — but the pattern is universal. The problem is that token spend has never been connected to outcomes: what fraction of AI-generated code actually ships, how much spend is wasted on abandoned code or bloated prompts, and whether AI-assisted work is actually moving faster through review into production.

AI DLC Insights answers those questions. The product extends Harness Software Engineering Insights with a new on-machine developer agent that runs directly in the developer's environment. The agent captures every AI-generated line of code, records token costs per model and tool, and maps that spend through the full delivery chain to the pull request, ticket, and deployment it produced.

The result is a complete picture of developer AI ROI: which tools teams actually use, where tokens are going to code that never ships, and whether AI-assisted work is producing faster, better software. Key capabilities include:

Unified AI coding adoption visibility: A single view of adoption across every major coding agent.

A single view of adoption across every major coding agent. Per-developer attribution: Token spend, sessions, and shipped code traced to the developer, team, and business unit.

spend, sessions, and shipped code traced to the developer, team, and business unit. Wasted spend detection: Surfaces abandoned code, bloated prompts, expensive model choices, and missed cache hits.

Surfaces abandoned code, bloated prompts, expensive model choices, and missed cache hits. Coding-to-production impact: Tracks AI-generated code from prompt to production, using ship rate, PR cycle time, and DORA metrics correlated with incident data.

Tracks AI-generated code from prompt to production, using ship rate, PR cycle time, and DORA metrics correlated with incident data. Benchmarking and governance: Compares team performance against org-wide baselines with role-based access control.

Cloud & AI Cost Management: Unit Economics for Every Dollar of AI Infrastructure

Once an AI agent ships to production, a different cost equation takes over. Every customer interaction, resolved ticket, and automated workflow triggers inference. In most organizations, that spend is visible only at the invoice level — which tells you which line item is growing, but nothing about whether the growth is worth it.

Cloud & AI Cost Management makes that determination possible. The product extends Harness Cloud Cost Management to cover every dollar of AI infrastructure spend, connecting directly to AI providers and production agents to capture spend at the individual request level and tie it to the agent, session, or workflow that triggered it.

Key capabilities include:

Unified AI cost visibility: A single view of spend across every AI provider and managed service provider, from OpenAI and Anthropic to AWS Bedrock and GCP Vertex AI.

A single view of spend across every AI provider and managed service provider, from OpenAI and Anthropic to AWS Bedrock and GCP Vertex AI. Full spend attribution: Cost traced to the agent, model, team, and business unit driving it.

Cost traced to the agent, model, team, and business unit driving it. Anomaly detection: Unusual AI spend spikes are proactively flagged for action.

Unusual AI spend spikes are proactively flagged for action. Budget and governance: Controls set at the agent, team, or business unit level, extending existing FinOps controls to AI spend.

Availability

AI DLC Insights and Cloud & AI Cost Management are available in beta today within the Harness platform. Read the full announcement here, or request a demo.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness