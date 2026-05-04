Harness Appoints Bill Koefoed as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned technology finance executive brings deep experience scaling and preparing high-growth software companies for the public market

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced the appointment of Bill Koefoed as Chief Financial Officer. Koefoed is an experienced finance executive with a proven track record of scaling technology companies through periods of rapid growth and guiding them through IPOs and major capital markets milestones. He joins Harness as the company enters its next phase of expansion.

Harness has seen remarkable momentum heading into this appointment. Last year, the company closed a $240M Series E financing round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives at a $5.5 billion valuation, and it was recently named No. 24 on Fortune's 2026 America's Most Innovative Companies list.

Koefoed most recently served as CFO of OneStream Software, where he helped grow the business from $50M ARR to over $700M ARR and guided the company through its IPO in July 2024. OneStream was recently acquired by Hg, a leading investor in European and transatlantic technology and services businesses, for $6.4B.

Prior to OneStream, Koefoed held CFO roles at online retailer Blue Nile, BCG Digital Ventures (part of The Boston Consulting Group), and IT automation firm Puppet Inc. Prior to that, he served as CFO of Microsoft's Skype Division and as General Manager of Investor Relations at Microsoft. He currently serves as a board member and audit committee chair for Bank OZK and Entrata, a leading property management operating system company.

"Bill is exactly the kind of executive we need as Harness scales to meet the market opportunity in front of us," said Jyoti Bansal, founder and CEO of Harness. "He has done this before — building world-class finance organizations, navigating complex growth stages, and helping companies reach defining financial milestones. His experience across public markets, investor relations, and high-growth technology businesses makes him the ideal partner as we continue to execute on our vision for AI software delivery."

"AI is fundamentally changing how software is built, and the companies that win will be those that can deliver it just as fast," said Koefoed. "That's exactly what Harness enables — the speed, compliance, and security that enterprise teams need to keep pace. Harness has the product, the customers, and the momentum that every growth-stage company works toward, and the market opportunity ahead is enormous. I'm thrilled to join Jyoti and the team at this pivotal moment."

Koefoed brings deep expertise in corporate strategy, financial planning, investor relations, IPOs, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. His appointment further strengthens the Harness leadership team as the company accelerates its platform innovation and global expansion.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to deploy up to 70% faster, reduce change failure rates by 50%, cut deployment effort by 80%, and lower security noise by 65%. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness